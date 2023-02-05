Home

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani Wedding: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar Reach Jaisalmer; Folk Singers, Dancers Welcome Them – Video

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani wedding guests and best friends Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar get welcomed by traditional folk dancers and singers. Watch the viral video.

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani Wedding: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who are all set to tie the knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace, have arranged for traditional folk dancers and singers at the airport. The guests who will arrive via the airport will get to experience the traditional Rajasthani culture. On Sunday afternoon, actor Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar arrived in Jaisalmer. For the airport look, Shahid picked an uber-cool casual beige co-ord set. Meanwhile, Mira kept it minimal in a shirt dress, and black sweater. Karan, on the other hand, also opted for a black outfit.

From folk dances to singers – the guests have enough to keep themselves entertained outside the airport. Paps, who are stationed outside the Jaisalmer airport, have shared a glimpse of the guests and arrangements.

A look at the visuals from Jaisalmer airport

Though they tried to keep their wedding deets under wraps, now everyone knows that the Shershaah couple is going to be Mr and Mrs soon. Since last evening, the Baraatis have been arriving in Jaisalmer. The immediate family members of the stars have also reached the wedding venue.

Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty and others are also part of the wedding guests who will attend their marriage.

Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Outfits

World-famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra has designed Kiara Advani’s lehenga and Siddharth Malhotra’s sherwani for their wedding. Sources said that Manish has designed Siddharth Malhotra’s sherwani to match Kiara’s bridal lehenga. His team is also working for Mehendi, Haldi and other pre-wedding functions. The clothes of both family members have also been designed by their team. Manish reached Jaisalmer on Saturday afternoon along with Kiara by Ambani’s charter plane, while his team members arrived in the evening.



