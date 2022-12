Goldy Brar, Canada-based gangster and key accused in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, has reportedly been detained in California under the US anti-terror law.

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Mastermind Goldy Brar Detained In US

New Delhi: Goldy Brar, Canada-based gangster and key accused in the murder case of Sidhu Moose Wala, has been detained in California, sources were quoted as by a NDTV report.

