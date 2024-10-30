Signature Global Hosts its First-Ever Grand Home Fest ‘BOAT’ with Unmatched Diwali Offers

Signature Global, India’s leading real estate company, celebrated its first-ever grand home fest, BOAT (Best of All Time), marking Diwali with unmatched grandeur. Held from October 25th to 27th, this three-day event combined exclusive property offers with remarkable rewards and concluded with a dynamic Rewards and Recognition Night, featuring star-studded performances by singer Badshah and the charismatic host Manish Paul. The evening honoured Signature Global’s top-performing channel partners and employees for their extraordinary contributions.

Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd., said, “At Signature Global, our goal is to go beyond building homes-we strive to bring joy, warmth, and a true sense of celebration into the lives of our customers. This year, with our BOAT Fest, we wanted to make Diwali even more special, offering not only exclusive property options but also a festival of rewards and experiences. By combining our finest developments with festive gifts and moments of excitement, we aim to create lasting memories and bring the spirit of Diwali into each customers journey with Signature Global.“

BOAT brought an array of unmissable festive offers across Signature Global’s commercial projects and SIGNUM developments. Customers enjoyed a 15% upfront discount on Basic Unit Cost (BUC), along with exclusive discounts on select properties. At the Twin Tower DXP, The inaugural price per sq. ft. was set at â¹20,000, reduced from â¹21,000, enhancing affordability for discerning buyers alongwith free car parking and club membership of â¹ 25,00,000 and a RADO watch pair worth â¹ 6,00,000, for adding a touch of the luxury to the deal. At the Daxin units are available at an additional fest discount of â¹5,00,000.

For the Titanium SPR (Sector 71), Signature Global offered 4.5 BHK units at â¹15,500 per sq. ft. and 3.5 BHK units at â¹16,000 per sq. ft. Each purchase included complimentary car parking and club memberships valued up to â¹32,50,000, alongside a RADO watch pair worth â¹6,00,000, adding a touch of luxury to the deal.

At Deluxe DXP (Sector 37D, Dwarka Expressway), the base selling price starts from â¹13,990++ per sq. ft., and buyers receive additional club memberships worth â¹10,00,000 and a RADO watch pair valued at â¹6,00,000, making it a compelling offer for those seeking premium living.

Adding to the excitement, Signature Global introduced a Spin the Wheel activity for each customer, guaranteeing rewards such as iPhone Pro Max, iWatches, Smart TVs, gold coins, and Dyson air purifiers. Moreover, each day of the event brought the thrill of a BMW 3 Series giveaway to one lucky customer, underscoring Signature Global’s commitment to festive cheer and memorable experiences.

The BOAT event also offered a showcase of Signature Global’s premium projects, including City of Colours and Daxin at South of Gurugram (Sohna), Titanium SPR at Sector 71, Deluxe DXP at Sector 37D on Dwarka Expressway, and Twin Tower DXP at Sector 84.

With a blend of exclusive property deals, luxurious rewards, and festive celebrations, Signature Globals BOAT event delivered an unforgettable Diwali experience for homebuyers and stakeholders alike.