Signify Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with the Largest Illuminated Modak Installation Across the Nation

Illuminating the spirit of Maharashtra’s iconic Ganpati festival Signify, the world leader in lighting, unveiled a record breaking Largest Illuminated Modak Installationrecognized by both the Asia and India Book of Records. Powered by Philips lights, towering at 16 feet with a glowing 4-foot base, the extraordinary installation will grace the intersection of the Chintamani Ganpati Mandal and Lal Bagh Cha Raja in Mumbai from September 7, 2024, for the next 11 days.

Signify installs the Largest Illuminated Modak in the spirit of Maharashtra’s iconic Ganpati festival

In line with Signify’s #BrighterLifeBetterWorld vision, this unique installation is a testament to the brand’s commitment to bringing the best of innovation to India blending in the festivities, devotion, prosperity, and heritage.

Over 10 days a dedicated team of more than 70 individuals worked tirelessly to create this awe-inspiring spectacle. Their collective effort and passion resulted in a stunning display that showcases Signify’s innovative prowess to blend in modern technology with traditions to create something extraordinary.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Speaking about this remarkable achievement, Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Govt. Affairs & CSR – Signify, Greater India said, “Innovation is at the forefront of everything we do at Signify. We are focused on pushing the boundaries to bring in the best of innovation to India and this installation is yet another testament to our commitment to celebrating India’s vibrant spirit. We are thrilled to have set a benchmark with the Largest Illuminated Modak Installation, it is a proud moment for us, as we continue to lead the way in lighting innovation and sustainability, making a lasting impact on the society.”

Signify, the global leader in lighting, has been at the forefront of the industry for over 130 years, leveraging their expertise to create dynamic, innovative, and human-centric lighting solutions. The illuminated Modak installation is a shining example of Signify’s dedication to innovation and celebration. This unique project seamlessly blends advanced lighting technology with cultural significance, creating a visually stunning and meaningful impact. The Modak, a traditional Indian sweet, symbolizes prosperity and is associated with the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. By illuminating this iconic symbol, Signify brings in festivities, cultural heritage and modern technology. It reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to bring the best of lighting technology to India, enriching lives and communities through the power of light.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers, and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2023, we had sales of EUR 6.7 billion, approximately 32,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for seven consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for four consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.