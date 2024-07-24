Signify Committed to Illuminate 100+ Forest Villages in Uttar Pradesh Fostering Safety and Rural Development

In line with the CSR initiative ‘Har Gaon Roshan’, Signify will light up the streets with energy-efficient LED street lighting solutions

In partnership with BharatCares by CSRBOX, during the first phase 45 rural and forest villages around Pilibhit Tiger Reserve will be benefitted by installing 750 high quality energy-efficient LED street lights

Further to the #BrighterLivesBetterWorld vision Signify, the world leader in lighting, exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BharatCares, in the presence of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest/Chief Wildlife Warden, Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of Uttar Pradesh, to illuminate 100+ rural and forest villages in Uttar Pradesh with energy-efficient LED streetlights.

The project is aimed at enhancing the quality of life in these villages, reducing human-wildlife conflict, increasing rural development, extending time for livelihood activities, and improving safety for women and children. The role of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh will be instrumental in this initiative for identifying the villages, providing the necessary support on ground and overall collaboration to drive this initiative across these forest villages for a better tomorrow.

“We are extremely proud to launch this initiative with Uttar Pradesh’s Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department and BharatCares, focused on addressing the concerns beyond illumination by lighting up the forest fringe villages in Uttar Pradesh. By empowering these communities with the power of light, we aim to bring safety and create a lasting impact on the villages. This project is yet another great example of our relentless efforts towards a better tomorrow for everyone,” said Nikhil Gupta, Head of CSR, Government Affairs, Marketing & Strategy at Signify.

Bhomik Shah, Managing Trustee, BharatCares added, “Access to reliable lighting is fundamental to socio-economic progress, especially in underserved regions. Our collaboration with Signify under the Har Gaon Roshan initiative reflects our shared commitment to driving positive change through sustainable solutions.”

MoU exchanged in the presence of Sh. Sanjay Srivastava, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest/Chief Wildlife Warden, Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Rakesh Kumar Singh, CSR Lead, Signify and Mr. Manoviraj Singh, Vice President, CSR & Government Practice, CSRBOX.

By bringing the transformative power of light to these 100+ villages, this initiative is dedicated to improving the lives of thousands of people and contributing to a brighter and more sustainable future for rural Uttar Pradesh.

