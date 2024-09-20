Signify Committed to Support 33,000 + Lives of Food-affected Families in West Tripura District with LED Lights

In response to the devastating floods that struck West Tripura district, Signify, the world leader in lighting, has supported flood-affected households with emergency LED lighting. The project is being executed in partnership with the District Administration of West Tripura district and Agartala Municipal Corporation led by Sri Dipak Majumder, Hon’ble Mayor and Dr. Vishal Kumar, IAS, District Magistrate (DM)and Collector, as part of the company’s ‘Har Gaon Roshan’ CSR program. Associated with Foundation for Integrated Support and Solution (FISS), the project focuses on ensuring safe and illuminated spaces during power outages and contributing to the recovery and resilience of affected communities.

Signify supports 33K+ lives of food-affected families in West Tripura district with LED emergency lights

Commenting on this collaboration, Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Govt. Affairs & CSR – Signify, Greater India said, “In line with our #BrighterLivesBetterWorld vision, at Signify, we believe in the transformative power of light, especially in times of need. By delivering sustainable lighting solutions to flood-affected families in West Tripura district, we aim to restore a sense of normalcy while ensuring safety and security during power outages. This initiative reflects our dedication to leveraging technology for social impact, and we are honored to collaborate with the District Administration in supporting the recovery of these resilient communities.”

Talking about the association, Sri Dipak Majumder, Hon’ble Mayor said, “We are glad that Signify came forward with their generous support in providing emergency LED lighting to the flood-affected households in West Tripuradistrict. This initiative is a significant step towards ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities during power outages. Together, we are committed to aiding the recovery and resilience of the affected families, ensuring they have safe and illuminated spaces during these challenging times.”

In the wake of devastating floods that impacted electrical infrastructure and plunged communities backwards, emergency lighting emerges as a lifeline, enabling children to study, families to function safely, and risks from hazards to be minimized. Signify is committed to illuminating these communities by collaborating with local partners and the District Administration under Mayor’s and DM’s vision to develop a distribution plan that ensures efficient and equitable delivery of LED emergency bulbs to those most impacted.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The project aims to create a positive impact on the quality of life to approximately 6600 flood affected families within the villages of West Tripura district by illuminating the homes. Impact of darkness has extended beyond safety and security concerns during the floods, through this project we aim to improve the safety and security of 33000+ families by providing essential services and supporting the restoration of normal life.

Providing a variety of emergency LED lighting, Signify hopes to create a long lasting and sustainable solution that will provide immediate relief to families. This project is set to leverage technology and innovation for the flood affected communities by providing essential services such as lighting solution to brighten path to a better future. The project is scheduled to commence in September and to conclude in November.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers, and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2023, we had sales of EUR 6.7 billion, approximately 32,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for seven consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for four consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.