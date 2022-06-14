Signify illuminates the 4th Edition of Khelo India Youth Games

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has illuminated the fourth

edition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 by equipping the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex,

Panchkula with its Philips LED sports lighting solutions. The new lighting will help the athletes to

better engage in their sports and improve their performance, in addition to enhancing the viewing

experience of spectators. The new high-quality, and energy-efficient sports lighting will also help the

venue to optimize operational efficiencies and maintenance.

Signify has installed 434 Philips LED luminaires in the sports complex, illuminating the indoor

badminton, volleyball, and basketball halls and the outdoor hockey and athletics stadiums. The

company has customized the lighting system in each venue to suit the unique requirements of each

sport.

Commenting on the project, Sumit Joshi, CEO & Managing Director, Signify South Asia said, “We are

proud to be a part of this prestigious project to illuminate the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in

Panchkula, a key venue for the ongoing 4 th Edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, the biggest

nationwide grassroots level sports competition in India. We have leveraged our long-standing

expertise in sports lighting to create an unparalleled sporting experience for both the players and

viewers”.

With more than 80 years of experience and recognition as the world leader in sports lighting, Signify

has successfully applied its high-quality professional lighting solutions to major stadiums around the

world and in India, including the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Panchkula’s Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex is one of the most prestigious stadiums in Haryana which

provides arenas for multiple disciplines of sports. The sports complex would be hosting the maximum

number of sports disciplines* in the ongoing edition of the youth games.

*Source – https://www.mykhel.com/more-sports/khelo-india-youth-games-2022-schedule-venue-date-games-list-tv-

channel-live-streaming-info-191273.html?story=4