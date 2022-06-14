Menu
Search
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Kolkata UpdatesNational

Signify illuminates the 4th Edition of Khelo India Youth Games

By: admin

Date:

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has illuminated the fourth
edition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 by equipping the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex,
Panchkula with its Philips LED sports lighting solutions. The new lighting will help the athletes to
better engage in their sports and improve their performance, in addition to enhancing the viewing
experience of spectators. The new high-quality, and energy-efficient sports lighting will also help the
venue to optimize operational efficiencies and maintenance.
Signify has installed 434 Philips LED luminaires in the sports complex, illuminating the indoor
badminton, volleyball, and basketball halls and the outdoor hockey and athletics stadiums. The
company has customized the lighting system in each venue to suit the unique requirements of each
sport.
Commenting on the project, Sumit Joshi, CEO & Managing Director, Signify South Asia said, “We are
proud to be a part of this prestigious project to illuminate the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in
Panchkula, a key venue for the ongoing 4 th Edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, the biggest
nationwide grassroots level sports competition in India. We have leveraged our long-standing
expertise in sports lighting to create an unparalleled sporting experience for both the players and
viewers”.
With more than 80 years of experience and recognition as the world leader in sports lighting, Signify
has successfully applied its high-quality professional lighting solutions to major stadiums around the
world and in India, including the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Panchkula’s Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex is one of the most prestigious stadiums in Haryana which
provides arenas for multiple disciplines of sports. The sports complex would be hosting the maximum
number of sports disciplines* in the ongoing edition of the youth games.
*Source – https://www.mykhel.com/more-sports/khelo-india-youth-games-2022-schedule-venue-date-games-list-tv-
channel-live-streaming-info-191273.html?story=4

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleBritannia launches Biscafe, the perfect partner to your Coffee
Next article30 districts awarded for exemplary planning in skill development at the 2nd edition of District Skill Development Planning (DSDP) Awards
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Catering to modern consumers’ healthy lifestyle, Duroflex launches eco-friendly range of sleep solutions under Natural Living

admin -
India’s leading sleep solutions brand, Duroflex, is at the...

30 districts awarded for exemplary planning in skill development at the 2nd edition of District Skill Development Planning (DSDP) Awards

admin -
The 2 nd edition of ‘Awards for Excellence in...

Signify illuminates the 4th Edition of Khelo India Youth Games

admin -
Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has...

Britannia launches Biscafe, the perfect partner to your Coffee

admin -
Coffee is loved by millions across the world, but...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL