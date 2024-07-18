Signify Inaugurates Global Digital Centre in Bengaluru for Growth, Innovation, and Transformation

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the worlds leading lighting company, has officially launched its Global Digital Centre in Bhartiya City, Thanisandra, Bengaluru. This new office, spanning over 300 people, is designed to be a hub for creativity and innovation, and is part of Signifys Innovation Labs (SIL) in the city. This centre will be the home to some of the best and brightest minds in the digital space.

Signify launches global digital center home to some of the brightest minds in the digital space

Signifys aim is to use this facility to continue pushing ahead on its digital transformation journey, which includes digitalizing customer interfaces, processes, and offers. The Global Digital Centre is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and amenities to enable its 300+ employees to deliver their best. It features a dedicated area for collaboration, co-creation, and relaxation, with stylish interiors, lush greenery, and comfortable workspaces. The combination of cutting-edge technology and a nurturing work environment ensures that Signifys team can work at their best, driving the company forward in its mission to create a better world through innovation and sustainability.

Mr. Tony Thomas, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Signify said, “We are thrilled to expand our footprint in India with our global digital centre in the heart of Bengaluru. As a leader in the lighting space, we believe that nurturing talent in the digital space will be one of the top key drivers for our growth trajectory of business globally. This base will play a pivotal role to drive the strategic objectives of our organization at large.”

Employees at the new facility will get the opportunity to work on some of the most cutting-edge projects in the digital space including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation. The new setup is intended to be a hub of innovation and collaboration, where employees can share ideas and work together to solve some of the most complex challenges in the lighting and digital space.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers, and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2023, we had sales of EUR 6.7 billion, approximately 32,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for seven consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for four consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.