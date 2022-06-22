Signify launches Philips Smart Light Hub in Kolkata

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, announced the launch of six new Philips Smart Light Hubs across Kolkata, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar and Dhanbad. With these new store launches, the company has increased its retail presence to 36 exclusive lighting stores in Eastern India, offering a wide range of home lighting products.

Commenting on the launch of the new stores, Sumit Joshi, CEO & Managing Director, Signify South Asia said, “Eastern India is fast emerging as one of the most promising markets for us, and we are committed to strengthening our retail presence here. We are delighted to announce the opening of six new stores in the region to cater to the growing consumer demand for home lighting solutions. Our exclusive stores showcase the wide range of contemporary and beautiful designs of our decorative lighting and smart lighting products.”

The latest Philips Smart Light Hub in Kolkata spans 1,800 sq feet and showcases more than 360 different kinds of lighting products. The store has been designed to simulate actual home settings, such as a living room, bedroom, and dining room, allowing customers to experience the products