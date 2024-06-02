Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results To Be Declared Today, Here Is What The Exit Poll Predictions Say

Home

Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results To Be Declared Today, Here’s What The Exit Poll Predictions Say

The Sikkim Assembly Election 2024 Results and the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024 are expected to be declared today and the counting of votes has already begun. These results are being announced a couple of days before the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results.

Sikkim, AP Assembly Elections 2024 Results

Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Election Results 2024: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which has been conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in a total of seven phases spanning over almost two months, have finally concluded on June 1, 2024; the counting of votes and announcement of results is expected on June 4, 2024. Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, the Sikkim Assembly Election Results 2024 and the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024 will be announced today, on June 2, 2024; the assembly elections in these states were held simultaneously with the general elections. Read to know all about the key political parties in these states, previous election results and the latest exit poll predictions for both Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh…

Sikkim Assembly Election Results 2024: Key Political Parties

As mentioned earlier, the result of the Assembly elections in the northeastern states of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will be announced on Sunday, two days ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections. Polling for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim was held simultaneously on April 19, in the first phase of the just concluded Lok Sabha elections. In Sikkim, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) are in a cut-throat competition with the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). Recently in November 2023, footballer Bhaichung Bhutia’s Hamro Sikkim Party merged with the SDF.

Sikkim Assembly Election Results: Exit Poll Predictions

According to the Axis My India exit poll, BJP may get zero to two seats in Sikkim, the SKM may win 24-30, SDF may win one to three seats, the Citizen Action Party (CAP) may win zero to two while others may get zero to one seat. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the SKM won 17 seats, while the SDF secured 15 seats. The exit polls predict that the SKM will come back to power in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: Key Political Parties

Polling for the 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh was also held on April 19, simultaneously with the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. In Arunachal Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys an edge as it has won 10 of the 60 seats in the state uncontested. Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein have already won their respective seats.

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results: Exit Poll Predictions

According to the Axis My India exit poll, the BJP will win 44-51 seats in Arunachal Pradesh, the NPP will win two to six, the Congress may win one to four and others may win two to six seats. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 41 seats in Arunachal Pradesh. The Janata Dal (United) bagged seven, the National People’s Party (NPP) five, Congress four, and the Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) one. Two independents also won in the Assembly polls. All except one Congress MLA, former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, joined the BJP.

Other than Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, assembly elections were also conducted simultaneously with the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 counting of votes will start from 8:00 AM on June 4 and the results will also be announced on the same day.

