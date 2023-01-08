Siliguri Detergent Factory Charred In Major Fire Incident

A detergent factory gutted in a major fire in West Bengal’s Siliguri that took 10 hours to douse.
Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a detergent factory in northern West Bengal’s Siliguri, and it took around 10 hours for the firefighters to bring the blaze under control. Smoke was first spotted at the factory in Fulbari in the New Jalpaiguri police station area late on Saturday.
Initially, workers of the factory tried to douse the blaze but when they failed, the fire brigade was informed. It took 10 hours for five fire engines to bring the blaze under control — in the early hours of Sunday.
The impact of the blaze was such that the concrete roof of the factory collapsed. No one was injured in the blaze, which is suspected to be caused by an electrical short-circuit as per the officials.
The damage caused by the fire could be around Rs 8-10 crore as the whole manufacturing unit was gutted, an executive of the factory said, adding that estimation was being done. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, an official said.
Published Date: January 8, 2023 7:30 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
GATE Admit Card 2023 To Release Tomorrow At gate.iitk.ac.in; Exams From Feb 4
[ad_1] GATE Admit Card 2023 Release Date: Aspirants planning to appear for the competitive examination can download the hall ticket...
Urfi Javed Slays in Hot Backless Pink Salwar-Suit at Airport, Netizens Say
[ad_1] Urfi Javed recently stunned in her sizzling backless pink salwar-suit as she was papped at the airport post her...
Does Writing on Currency Notes Make Them Invalid? Here’s What Govt Has To Say
[ad_1] “As per New Guidelines of Reserve Bank of India, Writing anything on new notes makes the note invalid &...
Delhi Private Schools Advised To Remain Closed Till Jan 15 Due To Cold Wave; Official Notice Here
[ad_1] Delhi Private School Closing News: As per the latest order issued by the Directorate of Education, private schools in...
Viral Video Monstrous Humpback Whale Suddenly Jumps Out Of Sea And Dwarfs Everyone Around WATCH
[ad_1] A humpback whale can grow up to 56 feet in length and weigh up to 40 metric tons, i.e.,...
Viral Video Driver Forgets To Apply Parking Brakes And His Vehicle Just Disappears Watch
[ad_1] On the road or in the parking lot, one should make sure that things are OK. Viral Video: Driver...
Average Rating