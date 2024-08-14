SilverStars Foundation and Josh Celebrate India’s 78th Independence Day with #SalaamGen60 Campaign: A Tribute to the Nation’s Senior Citizens

As India proudly marks its 78th Independence Day, SilverStars Foundation and Josh, Indias fastest growing and most engaged short-video app, have announced the launch of the #SalaamGen60 campaign video, a heartfelt tribute to the elder generation of the nation. The campaign honours those aged 60 and above, recognizing their invaluable contributions to Indias progress, resilience, and identity, while showcasing the resilient spirit of India.

Campaign has generated over 200 million views, 11 million+ likes and inspired the creation of 17,000+ UGC videos

At the heart of the #SalaamGen60 campaign is a modern rendition of the iconic 1962 song “Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon,” which has been reimagined to capture the essence of patriotism, hope, and the enduring spirit of India’s elder generation. Saregama has generously supported the initiative by granting permission to use the track and give it a modern spin.

The campaign kicked off on the 6th of August, inviting Josh users across the country to participate in the #SalaamGen60 challenge, celebrating and expressing their gratitude towards this generation. It has so far generated over 200 million views, 11 million+ likes and inspired the creation of 17,000+ UGC videos, making it one of the most impactful initiatives of its kind, and highlighting the often underrepresented 60+ demographic.

Meenakshi Menon, Founder, SilverStars Foundation,“As we celebrate 77 years of Independence, we must honour the 149 million seniors in India who have shaped our nation’s legacy. These are the very individuals who laid the foundation of a free and independent India, yet many today face a future without the safety net they so rightly deserve. At SilverStars Foundation, we are committed to turning the spotlight on this often-neglected segment, striving to create a meaningful impact in their lives. Our mission is to ensure that aging is not a burden but a celebration of the wisdom and experience that these seniors bring. The collaborative Music Video we are launching is more than just a tribute-it is a call to action for our nation to unite in support of our elders through the #SalaamGen60 movement. Together, we can build a future where our seniors live with dignity, independence, and a sense of belonging.”

Speaking on the campaign, Head of Creator and Content Ecosystem, Sunder Venketraman said “SalaamGen60 is a campaign close to our hearts, as it honors the elder generation who have shaped the very fabric of our nation. The theme of the campaign-centered around the beloved song Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon-is a reminder of the timeless values of patriotism, hope, and unity that our elders have instilled in us. This Independence Day, we are proud to lead a movement that not only celebrates the past but also inspires the future.”

This campaign video can be viewed here: www.youtube.com/watchv=e0MQUIAoIDw

The campaign was further amplified on Dailyhunt, OneIndia, and RedFM, significantly boosting reach and participation. The Delhi Police also extended their support through on-ground video initiatives and amplification efforts, adding credibility and a sense of civic responsibility to the campaign.