Simpli Namdhari’s Launches ‘Vocal for Local’ Initiative to Champion Grassroots FMCG Brands in Karnataka

Simpli Namdhari’s, India’s only 100% veg Omni-channel retailer with over four decades of heritage in Karnataka’s farming and retail sectors, is proud to launch ‘Vocal for Local‘, a first-of-its-kind initiative to empower and support local FMCG brands.

This initiative launched on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava on November 1st, aims to offer a premium retail platform for grassroots brands with limited resources, giving them a unique opportunity to gain visibility and showcase their products to customers without the barrier of costly listing fees. Through ‘Vocal for Local,’ Simpli Namdhari’s will identify five emerging, innovative FMCG food brands to be featured in their stores each quarter. Selected brands will benefit from dedicated shelf space and sampling opportunities, allowing them to showcase their unique, category-first products in the FMCG food segment. The program is dedicated to selecting bootstrapped brands from Karnataka with limited visibility and networking opportunities, particularly those led by entrepreneurs and founders who face challenges in reaching larger markets.

“We are deeply connected to Karnataka and committed to fostering its diverse entrepreneurial spirit,” says Mr Gurmukh Roopra, Group CEO, Namdhari Group. He further says, “This initiative aligns with our mission to uplift local brands, offering them a pathway to growth that otherwise would be out of reach. By nurturing grassroots innovation, we are championing these brands and the community and economy they represent.”

The competing brands must undergo a multi-stage selection process before securing their place in the ‘top 5‘. The process will ensure inclusivity and impact and will use a rigorous selection process to identify brands that align with Simpli Namdhari’s values and commitment to quality:

1. Application: Local brands submit applications and a short video detailing their product, mission, and why they should be shortlisted along with necessary mandatory documents.

2. Screening: Simpli Namdhari’s team reviews product quality, brand story, and licensing to ensure alignment with the program’s values.

3. Display & Sampling: Selected brands will have the opportunity to showcase their products in-store for a limited time, offering samples to engage customers and build traction. They’ll also gain visibility through featured posts on Simpli Namdhari’s social media channels.

This thoughtful approach ensures that ‘Vocal for Local’ benefits the brands most in need of support, fostering economic growth, job creation, and a stronger sense of community.

A Commitment to Local Prosperity

Simpli Namdhari’s commitment to Karnataka’s growth is at the heart of this initiative. “Supporting local businesses has a ripple effect on the community,” Mr Roopra added. “Every purchase boosts our local economy, creates jobs, and keeps money circulating within the region.” As a ‘Karnataka-first’ brand, Simpli Namdhari is proud to lead the way in promoting local businesses and celebrating the region’s vibrant diversity. The Vocal for Local initiative reflects Simpli Namdhari’s dedication to building a prosperous and resilient community by providing a platform for the region’s small-scale brands to thrive.

For more information on how local brands can participate in and nominate themselves for ‘Vocal for Local’, they can visit: choosegoodness.simplinamdharis.com/vocalforlocal/index.html#

About Simpli Namdhari’s

Simpli Namdhari’s is a 100% vegetarian Omni-channel retail chain with presence in Bangalore and Hyderabad. Simpli Namdhari’s strength lies in its ability and position to control the value chain – it aims to become a fully backward integrated retailer offering a unique assortment of products and home-developed food recipes for on and off-premise consumption. Over 70% of products that make up a consumer’s shopping basket are available at the company’s retail stores where Namdhari’s integrates backwards from a value chain perspective to deliver premium quality products. The stores offer a comprehensive range of fresh fruits & vegetables, a residue-free range of staples and grains, single-origin dairy products, an in-house bakery, imported dry fruits, healthy snacks, cold-pressed oils to FMCG, beauty products and home essentials amongst others. The company’s aim has been to provide a distinctive grocery experience to its patrons and empower them to choose goodness. For more information, visit on choosegoodness.simplinamdharis.com. Follow us on Instagram & YouTube @simplinamdharis.