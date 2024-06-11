Simplifying Contactless Payments Through Credit Cards on Bajaj Markets

Explore a wide range of credit cards on Bajaj Markets, a digital finance marketplace. Utilise the convenience, speed, and security of contactless transactions offered by credit cards. Contactless payments eliminate the need for physical intervention between the card and the terminal. With a simple tap, consumers can complete their transactions swiftly, significantly reducing the time spent at checkouts.

Easy payments and convenient transactions, with credit cards on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets enables users to browse a variety of cards with 30+ options, find the one that suits their needs, and apply for the credit card online. Here are some of the credit cards available on Bajaj Markets that facilitate easy payments:

1. IndusInd Bank Legend Credit Card

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Joining Fee – NIL

Features and Benefits:

Contactless payments for safe and secure transactions

4,000 Reward Points on spends

Fuel surcharge waiver

2. SimplyCLICK SBI Card

Joining Fee – Rs. 499 + taxes

Features and Benefits:

Amazon.in gift card worth Rs. 500 available on payment of annual fees

Contactless payments for quick transactions

10x Rewards Points on all online spends with exclusive partners like BookMyShow, Apollo 24×7, Cleartrip, Myntra, Netmeds, Dominos, Swiggy, and Yatra.com

5x Reward Points for online spends

3. SBI Card ELITE

Joining Fee – Rs. 4,999 + taxes

Features and Benefits:

Welcome voucher worth Rs. 5,000 for travel and lifestyle brands like Hush Puppies, Bata, Pantaloons, Yatra.com, Shoppers Stop, and Aditya Birla Fashion

Contactless payments for fast, convenient, and secure purchases

One can simply visit the official website or app to begin the credit card journey today.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited

Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Investments, and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services, it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket”.