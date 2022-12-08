Singham Again Deepika Padukone Becomes The First Female Cop in Rohit Shettys Cinematic Universe

Singham Again: Deepika Padukone recently became the first female cop in Rohit Shetty’s cinematic universe as the latter confirmed the same during ‘Current Laga’ song launch event.

Singham Again: Rohit Shetty was recently present at the launch event of the new song from his upcoming comedy-of-errors Cirkus. The electrifying song Current Laga is breaking the internet for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s scorching hot chemistry. The peppy number features the power couple in full-on-energy mode as they groove to the fun dance sequence. Ranveer and Deepika were also present along with Rohit at the event. While speaking to the media the filmmaker made a candid revelation about Ajay Devgn starrer upcoming actioner Singham Again. The Cirkus director confirmed that Deepika would be the first female cop in his cinematic universe.

CHECK OUT ROHIT SHETTY’S VIRAL VIDEO ON SINGHAM AGAIN’S FEMALE COP UNIVERSE:

ROHIT SHETTY CONFIRMS DEEPIKA PADUKONE AS LADY SINGHAM

Rohit candidly spoke about the Ajay-Deepika starrer cop-action-thriller and said, “Har baar ek hi sawaal pucha jaata hai ke lady singham kab aayegi. Toh Singham Again mein lady Singham aayegi. She’s my lady cop from the cop universe. So, hum agle saal hi saath mein kaam kar rahe hai (Every time I’m asked why I don’t make a film with a female cop so here’s my lady Singham. Deepika is the lady cop of my universe, in Singham Again and we’re working together next year itself).” An elated Deepika hugged Rohit after the announcement. The filmmaker then went on to take a jibe at Ranveer and said “Humne ek aur character rakkha hai (we have also kept another character),” while pointing at Ranveer. The Cirkus actor gave a witty reply and told, “Mere bina picture nahi banegi (Without me the film cannot happen).” To which Rohit stated, “Yeh baat to sahi hai (This is true).”

Deepika will next be seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan releasing in January 25, 2023. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.

