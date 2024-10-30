Sip Smart Initiative: NRAI Promotes Responsible Drinking Practices in Kolkata

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Kolkata Chapter proudly organized a pivotal session titled “Sip Smart: The Art of Responsible Drinking” on October 28th at The Almond in Kolkata. Around 150-200 people attended the event, including renowned food and beverage brand owners, industry experts, and key stakeholders from other sectors, all of whom were committed to encouraging healthy drinking practices. Representatives from the Traffic Department, Kolkata Police were also present to support the cause.

Participants discussed how to efficiently navigate social settings including the consumption of alcohol. Understanding personal boundaries, pacing consumption, and remaining conscious of group dynamics were all important techniques for encouraging responsible drinking among peers.

The initiative aimed to strengthen partnerships between the hospitality industry and local law enforcement in order to ensure that alcohol service laws and regulations are followed.

The session featured esteemed speakers and lively discussions about the importance of responsible consumption in the hospitality industry.

Co-Founder & CEO of Wow Momo Foods Sagar Daryani who has been appointed as the new President of NRAI, emphasized the importance of establishing a culture of moderation and safety in the industry. He stated, “Responsible drinking is more than a guideline; it is a commitment we must keep as industry leaders. By raising awareness and educating our customers, we can create a safer environment and improve the overall dining experience.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Founder & CEO, Zing Restaurants and Chapter Head-NRAI Kolkata Abhimanyu Maheshwari, emphasized the importance of hospitality professionals in advocating for responsible practices. He stated, “Our industry is built on customer trust and safety. Through initiatives like Sip Smart, we hope to empower our members to take proactive steps to promote responsible drinking, ensuring that our guests have a good time while staying safe.”

The session highlighted responsible hosting practices. Participants were encouraged to create environments that promote moderation, such as providing low-alcohol options, plenty of food, and ensuring safe transportation for guests. The significance of training employees to recognize signs of intoxication and manage situations responsibly was also discussed at length.

The event also addressed the dual aspects of alcohol consumption. While moderate drinking can provide social and health benefits such as relaxation and social bonding, excessive consumption has been linked to health problems and impaired judgment. Attendees learned the importance of being informed on both sides in order to make better decisions.

Attendees were encouraged to spread the “Sip Smart” message by sharing their commitment to responsible drinking on social media and at their establishments. The session concluded with a call to action for all participants to lead by example, cultivating a culture of responsibility that extends beyond the boundaries of their businesses.

The “Sip Smart” initiative demonstrates the NRAI’s ongoing efforts to promote safe and enjoyable dining experiences, reinforcing the message that responsible drinking is a shared responsibility of all stakeholders in the hospitality industry.

________________________