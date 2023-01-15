Siraj Four-Fer Helps India To Record Biggest Win In ODIs

live
A Destructive powerplay spell from Mohammed Siraj continued Sri Lanka’s downfall for the third straight ODI, helping the hosts clinch a massive 317-runs win in the final ODI at Kerala on Sunday.
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI
India thrashed Sri Lanka by a record 317 runs in the third ODI to clinch the three-match series 3-0 here on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill scored sublime centuries to help the hosts post an imposing 390 for five.
Pacer Mohammed Siraj (4/32) then blew away the Sri Lankan top-order as India skittled out the visitors for 73 in 22 overs.
Kohli remained not out on 166 off 110 balls, while Gill struck 116 off 97 deliveries.
Opting to bat after winning the toss, opener Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma (42) put on 95 runs in 15.2 overs, before Kohli struck his 46th ODI century and 74th overall in international cricket to consolidate the Indian innings.
Kohli and Gill shared 131 runs for the second wicket. Brief scores: India: 390/5 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 166 not out, Shubman Gill 116; Kasun Rajitha 2/81).
Sri Lanka 73 all out in 22 overs ( Nuwanidu Fernando 19 ; Mohammed Siraj 4/32 )
Playing XIs
IND: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
SL: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
7:57 PM IST
LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: Just in case you missed how Siraj was dominating the Lankan Lions.
7:50 PM IST
LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score:
Mohammed Siraj: I wanted to try and get my first fifer. Tried very hard, but you get only as much as you deserve. The out-swing was coming out nicely, but the wicket taking over was the scrambled seam. I just try to generate some doubt in the batter’s mind with those out-swing deliveries. Captain tried hard to get me that fifer, but what can we do.
7:48 PM IST
LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: Well, it certainly was a one-way traffic through this match. India have completed the whitewash here with a comprehensive win in the final and third ODI by 317 runs. It was mostly a Mohammed Siraj show during the chase and Sri Lanka never got an opportunity to breathe when their batters were at the crease.
7:43 PM IST
LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: Yes It’s out. Lahiru Kumara departs. India won the series against Sri Lanka by 3-0. India won the third ODI by 317 runs. What a game what a performance by India.
7:42 PM IST
LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: Wicket??
7:40 PM IST
LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: Kuldeep Yadav comes to bowl 22 over.
Published Date: January 15, 2023 7:52 PM IST
Updated Date: January 15, 2023 8:14 PM IST
