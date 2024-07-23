Home

Sitharaman Announces Big Bonanza For Bihar, Andhra Pradesh; Proposes Rs 26,000 Cr For Various Road Projects In Bihar

A plan will be formulated for Purvodaya for all round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. Patna-Purnya expressway, Buxar-Bagalpur expressway, Bodhgaya-Rajgir-Vaishali-Darbanga spurs, and additional two-lane bridge over Ganga at Baksar at Rs.26,000crore, she said.

Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will arrange financial assistance to Bihar through aid from multilateral development agencies. A plan will be formulated for Purvodaya for all round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. Patna-Purnya expressway, Buxar-Bagalpur expressway, Bodhgaya-Rajgir-Vaishali-Darbanga spurs, and additional two-lane bridge over Ganga at Baksar at Rs.26,000crore, she said. Power projects, including 2400 MW power plant at Pir Payanti to be taken up at Rs. 21,400crore.

For Andhra Pradesh, FM Sitharaman said, “Our govt has made efforts to fulfil the commitments in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Recognising the state’s need for capital, we will facilitate special financial support through multilateral agencies. In the current FY, Rs.15,000 crore will be arranged with additional amounts in future years.”











