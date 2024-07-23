NationalPolitics

Sitharaman Announces Big Bonanza For Bihar, Andhra Pradesh; proposes Rs 26,000 Cr For Various Road Projects In Bihar

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 23, 2024
0 114 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Sitharaman Announces Big Bonanza For Bihar, Andhra Pradesh; Proposes Rs 26,000 Cr For Various Road Projects In Bihar

A plan will be formulated for Purvodaya for all round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. Patna-Purnya expressway, Buxar-Bagalpur expressway, Bodhgaya-Rajgir-Vaishali-Darbanga spurs, and additional two-lane bridge over Ganga at Baksar at Rs.26,000crore, she said.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Sitharaman Announces Big Bonanza For Bihar, Andhra Pradesh; Proposes Rs 26,000 Cr For Various Road Projects In Bihar
Sitharaman Announces Big Bonanza For Bihar, Andhra Pradesh; Proposes Rs 26,000 Cr For Various Road Projects In Bihar

Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will arrange financial assistance to Bihar through aid from multilateral development agencies. A plan will be formulated for Purvodaya for all round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. Patna-Purnya expressway, Buxar-Bagalpur expressway, Bodhgaya-Rajgir-Vaishali-Darbanga spurs, and additional two-lane bridge over Ganga at Baksar at Rs.26,000crore, she said. Power projects, including 2400 MW power plant at Pir Payanti to be taken up at Rs. 21,400crore.

For Andhra Pradesh, FM Sitharaman said, “Our govt has made efforts to fulfil the commitments in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Recognising the state’s need for capital, we will facilitate special financial support through multilateral agencies. In the current FY, Rs.15,000 crore will be arranged with additional amounts in future years.”





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 23, 2024
0 114 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Read Full Text of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Speech

July 23, 2024

‘Dahi Cheeni Moment’: President Murmu Feeds Spoon Of Good Luck To FM Sitharaman Ahead Of Budget 2024

July 23, 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget at 11 AM

July 23, 2024

Maitree Express Services Between Kolkata-Dhaka Suspended till Tuesday Amid Violent Protests in Bangladesh

July 22, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow