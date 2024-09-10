Home

Exclusive | Situation in Manipur critical, says Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, urges Centre to intervene

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday said that the Modi government should take a firm stand in resolving the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

New Delhi: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday said that the Centre should take a firm stand in resolving the ongoing crisis in Manipur. Talking to the media, the chief minister further added that the situation in Manipur might deteriorate further if the government doesn’t bring all communities together.

“The situation in Manipur is serious and we want to resolve the issue as soon the possible. There are a few MLAs from my party too in Manipur. We have repeatedly requested the Central government to take a firm decision on the matter,” CM Sangma said.

“If we can’t bring peace and not bring everyone together, the situation might deteriorate further. Hence, we request the Central government to intervene and find a political solution so that peace can return to Manipur as soon as possible,” he added.

Situation Deteriorates Further In Manipur

The situation deteriorated further in Manipur on Tuesday. Over 40 students were injured on Tuesday following clashes with security forces when they attempted to march towards the Raj Bhavan in Imphal to press for their demands to remove the DGP and security advisor to the state government.

Thousands of students and women demonstrators tried to march towards the Raj Bhavan on BT Road in Imphal but were stopped by security forces near the Congress Bhavan, they said.

The agitators shouted slogans and pelted security personnel with stones and glass marble balls, forcing the men in uniform to fire tear gas shells to disperse them, a police officer said.

Manipur University students also staged a protest rally and burnt the effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They later headed for the state secretariat, but were stopped at Kakwa in Imphal West district, he said.











