Six Accused Sentenced to Life Imprisonment by Special POCSO Court

The Ajmer blackmail case of 1992 rocked the nation around 32 years back when stunning facts were disclosed leaving residents of Ajmer city shocked and surprised.



Published: August 20, 2024 8:25 PM IST

By IANS

Ajmer Sex Scandal: Six Accused Sentenced to Life Imprisonment by Special POCSO Court
Jail

Ajmer: Special POCSO Court on Tuesday sentenced life imprisonment to six accused in the Ajmer blackmail case which is also called as Ajmer sex scandal. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on each of them. On June 23, 2001, a charge sheet was presented against these six accused, while the hearing in the case was completed in July this year.

All six of these accused were present in the court at the time of the announcement of the sentence. The Ajmer blackmail case of 1992 rocked the nation around 32 years back when stunning facts were disclosed leaving residents of Ajmer city shocked and surprised.

Around 100 girls were blackmailed after their obscene pictures surfaced in the market after their molestation. Around six girls had committed suicide following the harassment and torture due to blackmailing. Overall, there were 18 accused in the case out of which nine have already been sentenced. However, four have been acquitted by the High Court later.

One of the accused, Purushottam alias Babli, committed suicide in 1994 when he was out on bail. Another accused namely Almas Maharaj is still absconding while one person was tried separately on charges of molesting a boy. The verdict on the remaining six accused was announced on Tuesday.





