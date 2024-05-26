Home

Six Children Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out at New Born Baby Care hospital in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar

A total of 12 children were rescued, out of which 6 have died, 1 is on the ventilator and 5 others are admitted to the hospital: Delhi Fire Service.

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, at least six infants have died out of the 12 that were rescued after a massive fire broke out at the New Born Baby Care hospital in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on Saturday night. According to the Delhi Fire Service, A total of 12 children were rescued, out of which 6 have died, 1 is on the ventilator and 5 others are admitted to the hospital.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) sent nine fire trucks to the scene to douse the blaze. One infant is on a ventilator and five others have been admitted to a hospital, DFS said.

The DFS chief Atul Garg earlier said they received a call about the fire around midnight. “The call was about a fire at a baby care centre. There are multiple babies inside. The firemen are working there. The fire is being doused and the infants are being rescued,” he said soon after the fire broke out.







