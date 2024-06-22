Six Children Injured After Shed Falls in Maharashtras Thane

Home

Breaking News LIVE: Six Children Injured After Shed Falls in Maharashtra's Thane

Breaking News LIVE(June 22, 2024): The US Supreme Court, in its decision on Friday, announced that the government can take guns away from people subject to restraining orders for domestic violence, The New York Times reported. The court’s decision amounted to a retreat from what had been an unbroken series of major rulings favouring gun rights that began in 2008, when the court first recognised an individual constitutional right to keep firearms in the home for self-defence. As many as six children were injured after a shed fell in the football ground in Maharashtra’s Thane on Friday night, officials said. “On June 21 at around 11:42 pm six children out of 17 children, who were playing in a football ground in Thane, were injured after a shed fell in the ground,” the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on national and international events.





