September 17, 2021

‘SIXTH AVENUE’ PRESENTS‘The Bohemian Rhapsody @ Sixth Avenue’

‘Sixth Avenue’, Kolkata’s swanky Multi-designer contemporary wear store, presents their debut fashion pop-up, just in time for the upcoming Holiday Season. The four-day exhibit (September 16th to 19th, 2021) will feature a line of an array merchandise of exclusive Resort Wear & Holiday Wear by a host of eminent designers from all over the country.

Mark your calendars to shop all these amazing brands in person as the plethora of collection will leave you spoilt for choice!

Date: September 16th- 19th (Thursday- Sunday)

Time: 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

Venue: PS PACE. Premises No: 1/1A, Mahindra Roy Lane. Topsia

(Above Hafele Design Centre)

 Kolkata 3rd floor, Suite no. 301, Kolkata, West Bengal 700046

THE LIST OF THE DESIGNERS, AT ‘THE BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY @ SIXTH AVENUE’-

§  ARRAKIIE

§  AVADH BY AVANI DHARA

§  PERCA FOOTWEAR

§  Y AND G CREATIONS

§  CROSS A LINE

§  THE WORLD OF GAYA

§  SADHVI SURI ATELIER

§  AT 44

§  HEADSTRONG BY HEMA SHARMA

§  PINNACLE

§  TRISARA

§  KAI RESORT WEAR

§  HOUSE OF EDA

§  KNNOTCASE

§  NOUPELLE

§  IMMRI

