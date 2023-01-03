Siyom Bridge in Arunachal Pradesh Now Open, To Enhance Connectivity Near LAC

Siyom bridge gives Indian military strategic advantage in deploying troops to the far-flung areas of the Line of Actual control faster.
Siyom Bridge: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Siyom bridge in Arunachal Pradesh. The 100-metre long, steel arch bridge is built over the river Siyom. The bridge on the Along-Yingkiong Road is constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the project Brahmank. The bridge gives Indian military strategic advantage in deploying troops to the far-flung areas of the Line of Actual control faster. It provides connectivity to nearby villages which helps improving their access to markets and amenities.
Published Date: January 3, 2023 1:55 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Umran Malik Reacts To Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘After Sachin Tendulkar, I’m Most Excited To See Him’ Comment
[ad_1] Umran Malik reacted on Sunil Gavaskar's "The last time I got really excited at seeing an Indian player was...
Why Laxman Jagtap Is Credited For Rise Of Pimpri Chinchwad
[ad_1] He was known for the development work that he carried as an MLA in the Chinchwad constituency. BJP MLA...
Satish Shah Faces Racism in London But Handles it in The Sarabhai Style
[ad_1] Satish Shah was at Heathrow Airport in London when a few men wondered how he could afford a First...
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Blush As They Return From Dubai Fans Say See You Both As Bride And Groom
[ad_1] Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani returned to Mumbai in the wee hours of Tuesday after they rang New Year...
Causes, Signs, Symptoms And Treatment- All You Need to Know
[ad_1] As per experts, Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. Liver...
Covid Can Linger In Brain, Other Body Parts For Months Even After Patients Recover From It: Study
[ad_1] Covid-19 can quickly spread to the entire body and remain in the heart, brain and other organs for months,...
Average Rating