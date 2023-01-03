National

Siyom Bridge in Arunachal Pradesh Now Open, To Enhance Connectivity Near LAC

Siyom bridge gives Indian military strategic advantage in deploying troops to the far-flung areas of the Line of Actual control faster.

Siyom Bridge: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Siyom bridge in Arunachal Pradesh. The 100-metre long, steel arch bridge is built over the river Siyom. The bridge on the Along-Yingkiong Road is constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the project Brahmank. The bridge gives Indian military strategic advantage in deploying troops to the far-flung areas of the Line of Actual control faster. It provides connectivity to nearby villages which helps improving their access to markets and amenities.




Published Date: January 3, 2023 1:55 PM IST





