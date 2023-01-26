SJH vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Probable Playing XIs For International League T20 2023 match January 26 07:30 PM IST

Home

SJH vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction Match 17: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals International League T20 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Jan 26, Thursday

The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. SJH vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction Match 17: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals International League T20 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Jan 26, Thursday.

TOSS: The UAE – T20 match toss between Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Capitals, will take place at 7 PM IST – on January 26.

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

SJH vs DUB Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Robin Uthappa(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Joe Root

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi(vc), Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Isuru Udana, Naveen-ul-Haq.

SJH vs DUB Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Warriors: DJ Malan, Muhammad Jawadullah, MM Ali(C), Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Joe Denly, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, T Kohler-Cadmore, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Junaid Siddique

Dubai Capitals: Rovman Powell(C), DW Lawrence, YK Pathan, RV Uthappa, JE Root, D Shanaka, I Udana, C Karunaratne, Fred Klaassen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Akif Raja.



