SKA Arcadia: SKA Group’s Vision for Sustainable Development

SKA Arcadia, by the renowned SKA Group, emerges as a beacon of architectural brilliance and visionary planning in Ghaziabad’s commercial real estate realm. Located along the main entrance of Wave City on NH-24, the commercial project is a testament to modern construction with a vision for sustainable development in the region. The project is based within the first Indian pre-certified Platinum-rated Green township, which promises to redefine the retail landscape with state-of-the-art facilities and architecture, offering visitors an exceptional retail landscape. The project’s strategic location ensures easy accessibility for all customers from various parts of the region, making it a coveted destination for locals and commuters.

SKA Arcadia

Furthermore, SKA Arcadia boasts a prime location advantage and a gamut of features that set it apart. Its two-sided open plot and a 150-and 40-meter front-facing main road ensure maximum footfall at the project. The project encompasses an array of offerings, including retail outlets and high-street shops, wide corridors, and double-height shops on the ground floor, promising a spacious shopping experience. Hence, the project’s modern architectural design and prominent amenities offer every retail outlet adequate space to present its products and services.

In addition, one of the key highlights of SKA Arcadia is its unparalleled connectivity. Its proximity to the 14-lane NH 24 Wave City ensures swift connectivity to Noida. Also, the catchment area in the vicinity includes densely populated residential townships like Wave City, Aditya World City, and Jaipuria, positioning SKA Arcadia into a flourishing market. Further, it is within a considerable distance from Delhi, making it a desirable choice for businesses seeking a central location. This prime location not only enhances its accessibility but also opens a gateway for business opportunities to engage in the broader market base.

Besides its strategic location, SKA Arcadia is well-connected to the posh localities of Ghaziabad and Indirapuram, further augmenting its appeal as a commercial hub. The project is 1 minute from the 8-lane Delhi-Meerut Expressway and 5 minutes from the proposed metro station. Further, it is 10 minutes from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and 20 minutes drive from Noida Sec-62 and Greater Noida West. People living in Raj Nagar Extension can reach SKA Arcadia within 25 minutes, and those living in Anand Vihar, Noida Sec-18, and near Akshardham Temple can enjoy reach here within 35 minutes. Thus, this connectivity not only ensures a steady flow of footfall but also positions SKA Arcadia as an investment opportunity for businesses looking to expand their reach.

SKA Arcadia boasts state-of-the-art facilities that not only enhance the retail experiences of businesses but also elevate the customer experience. From reliable and fast Wi-Fi to fine-dine restaurants and a food court, it caters to the diverse needs of customers. The facility of round-the-clock power backup, escalators, elevators, and multi-level mechanical parking ensures convenience and comfort for both shoppers and retailers alike. Moreover, its smart features, such as advanced surveillance, smart metering, fibre optic connectivity, automated lighting, and smart parking, also offer a secure and technologically advanced environment, setting a new standard for commercial developments in the region.

However, what truly sets SKA Arcadia apart is its unwavering commitment to sustainability. As the world becomes eco-conscious, SKA Arcadia takes proactive measures to integrate sustainable development in every aspect. Initiatives like sustainable construction practices and designs, energy-efficient systems, green building practices, waste reduction strategies, sewage treatment plants, rainwater harvesting, and many other features, the project is curated to minimize its carbon footprint while maximizing efficiency.

Moreover, these sustainable practices underscore the SKA Group’s vision for sustainable development that extends beyond the confines of the project itself. Thus, the project aims to create a harmonious ecosystem that benefits everyone. It also ensures maximum space utilization and has incorporated amenities such as energy-efficient lighting and HVAC systems. Located amidst a lush green landscape with pop-up fountains, the project aims to reduce the building’s carbon footprint and minimize operational costs.

As SKA Arcadia continues to take shape, it is a testament to SKA Groups unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. The group envisions a future where every project weaves a story of its commitment to quality, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility, enhancing the lives of its residents and the wider community. SKA Arcadia is not just a commercial project; it sets a new benchmark for the industry and inspires future generations to build a greener tomorrow.