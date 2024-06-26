Skyscanner Launches Savings Generator Tool, Helping Indian Travellers Save Big on their Summer Trips

Global travel marketplace, Skyscanner, today released findings from its latest research highlighting that budget-conscious travellers in India are eagerly gearing up for summer adventures and are on the hunt for great value deals. To assist them in their quest for savings, Skyscanner has launched Savings Generator, a money-saving tool, to help Indian travellers save big on their summer trips.

Data from Skyscanner’s latest research, in association with OnePoll, highlights that over 78% of Indian travellers are planning to get away this summer but 39% are yet to book. Furthermore, indecision on dates (51%) and destination (50%) rank as the top reasons why travellers are yet to hit the book button. It’s clear that Indian travellers are on a mission to snag the ultimate bargain with 47% actively seeking out the best deals, and a further 20% waiting for last-minute steals.

Moreover, with the trend of #loudbudgeting sweeping across the globe, 59% of Indian travellers are opting for a more vocal approach to budgeting for their summer getaway this year. Considering these trends, Skyscanner’s Savings Generator can guide travellers to save on flights and get the most bang for their travel buck.

Skyscanner’s data experts have crunched tens of thousands of data points to show travellers how they can make their money go further this year. Savings Generator shows travellers the average monthly price and visualises the best time to book for the some of the most popular destinations, alongside suggesting a host of even cheaper destinations.

Cheapest Week to Travel

Unsure when to travel like 50% of Indian travellers Skyscanner reveals the cheapest week to travel to some of the most popular destinations this summer to ensure you get the best deal possible:

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Ranking

Country destination

Cheapest Week to Travel

Average monthly price

1.

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Week of 13 July

INR 22,878

2.

London, UK

Week of 20 July

INR 63,555

3.

Almaty, Kazakhstan

Week of 20 July

INR 18,007

4.

Frankfurt, Germany

Week of 6 July

INR 54,025

5.

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Week of 20 July

INR 15,783

When should travellers book to get the best value deals this summer

As a rule, the best time to book flights from India this July is 16 weeks (about 3 and a half months) ahead of departure, but Skyscanner’s Savings Generator can provide a detailed analysis of the best time for Indian travellers to book some of the most popular destinations.

Analysing millions of flight bookings over the last 18 months, Skyscanner’s Savings Generator shows that the best time to book can vary depending on both the route and month of travel:

Route

Month of Travel

Best Time to Book

Average Monthly Price

Mumbai to London

August

3 Weeks ahead

INR 68,122

Mumbai to Denpasar

August

3 Weeks ahead

INR 33,849

What about those worried they’ve missed the boat for the best time to book this summer

20% of Indian travellers shared they’re waiting for a last-minute deal before booking their summer break. Skyscanner’s Savings Generator gives travellers a handy snapshot of how prices vary either side of the best time to book on the most popular routes this summer, so travellers can see, at a glance, when to find the lowest prices. Skyscanner’s Savings Generator reveals the best route options for more spontaneous summer breaks:

Route

Best Time to Book for August Travel

There Are Still Great Deals to be Found

Average monthly price

Mumbai to Dubai

3 Weeks Ahead

2 Weeks Ahead

INR 23,906

New Delhi to Kathmandu

4 Weeks Ahead

3 Weeks Ahead

INR 11,107

Mumbai to Denpasar

1 Week Ahead

2 Weeks Ahead

INR 35,753



Looking ahead to the end of year holidays

Skyscanner’s Savings Generator reveals the best time to bag the best value break for a holiday in December.

Route

Best time to book

There are still great deals to be found

Average Monthly Price

Mumbai to London

19 Weeks Ahead

16 Weeks Ahead

INR 60,119

Mumbai to Almaty

13 Weeks Ahead

12 Weeks Ahead

INR 22,372

New Delhi to Hong Kong

6 Weeks Ahead

5 Week Ahead

INR 28,628

Is it possible to bag a summer flight deal for less than INR 25,000 this year There are still cheap deals – just search EVERYWHERE for the very best prices.

Only 44% of Indian travellers believe they will be able to find a deal for less than INR 25,000 this year. Skyscanner offers deals to holiday favourites including Sri Lanka from INR 15,465 return, Vietnam from INR 14,720 return, and Singapore from INR 17,024 return this July*. Let Skyscanner’s algorithm find the cheapest deal – just type in ‘Everywhere’ with your travel dates!

*Live prices accurate as of 28/05/24

Mohit Joshi, Travel and Destination Expert at Skyscanner says, “Forget travel myths and outdated advice – there are hidden savings just waiting to be discovered, that most people are not aware about. At Skyscanner, we ‘ve crunched massive amounts of data to uncover these secrets – not based on rumors, but on real travel behaviour and demand.

Thats why we created the Skyscanner Savings Generator. This tool empowers you to see average monthly prices and pinpoint the cheapest times to book for top summer destinations.

When searching for the right price, we know how powerful being informed is, so Skyscanner’s tools are designed to enable travellers to feel confident when they book. Beyond the Savings Generator, signing up for Skyscanner Price Alerts also keeps you informed about any price fluctuations for your dream destinations. This way, youll be the first to snag those amazing deals!“

Notes to Editor

Data comes from the OnePoll survey commissioned by Skyscanner. It took place in April 2024 with 2000 respondents.

About Skyscanner

Skyscanner is a global leader in travel helping travellers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence. Every month Skyscanner connects with millions of travellers in 52 countries and 32 languages to more than 1200 trusted travel partners so they can find the best flight, hotel or car hire options.

Making use of the latest technology, Skyscanner simplifies the complexity of travel and provides honest and transparent solutions, searching more than 80 billion prices every day so travellers can be sure theyve seen the best possible options, all in one place.

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner has offices worldwide, in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America where traveller-first innovations are developed, powered by data and insights. Skyscanner is committed to helping shape a more responsible future for travel in collaboration with our partners, so that every traveller can explore our world effortlessly for generations to come.