Skyview by Empyrean and K.A Sports & Events Successfully Host India’s Most Beautiful Hill Race – Patnitop Marathon 4.0 in Jammu’s Patnitop on May 26

The Patnitop Marathons fourth edition was sponsored by Skyview by Empyrean and organized by K.A. Sports and Events, a company founded by Iron Man 140.6 miles triathlete Kapil Arora, with support from the Patnitop Development Authority and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism.

The marathon received over 500+ participants from 14 states registered for the competitive 21.1 km half-marathon and 10km race under four age categories: 18-35 years, 35-45 years, 45-55 years, and 55+ years.

Patnitop Marathon Flagoff

Brigadier Shantanu Kashyap, Sena Medal, Brig Aviation HQ, Northern Command, graced the event as the chief guest. Whereas several dignitaries including Deputy Commissioner Udhampur – Ms. Saloni Rai, IAS, Joint Director Tourism – Ms Sunaina Sharma Mehta, JKAS, and CEO Patnitop Development Authority – Sh. Devender Singh Bhau, JKAS, were also present on the occasion.

Winners of Patnitop Marathon

This iconic edition celebrated the spirit of sportsmanship and promoted the importance of health and fitness among people of all age groups. It also drew over 500 participants from 48 cities and 14 states and union territories across the country.

“I want to congratulate all organizers for successfully organizing Patnitop 4.0. I am sure this will help in promoting Patnitop across India. Additionally, such events also adhere to the objectives of Fit-India movement. I wish all the participants who have come from various locations all the very best,” said Ms. Deputy Commissioner Udhampur – Ms. Saloni Rai, IAS.

Runners participated under four age categories: 18-35 years, 35-45 years, 45-55 years, and 55+ years in the competitive 21.1km half marathon and 10km run. The non-competitive 5-km run was open to participants of 5 years and above.

The winners of the various categories were:

Winners List – Category Male – Distance 21km

Age Group 18-35

Age Group 35-45

Age Group 45-55

Age Group 55 above

Position

Name

Position

Name

Position

Name

Position

Name

1st

Ritik Sharma

1st

Vijay Sharma

1st

Hemanshu Prakash

1st

Ajay Gondotra

2nd

Suhail Bhat

2nd

Samvit Sharma

2nd

Vinod Godbole

2nd

O.P. Sharma

3rd

Sitanshu Sharma

3rd

Prakash Kumar

3rd

Rohit Jain

3rd

Er. Satpal Kalsi

Winners List – Category Female – Distance 21Km

Age Group 18-35

Age Group 35-45

Age Group 45-55

Position

Name

Position

Name

Position

Name

1st

Rimpi Devi

1st

Sunita Yadav

1st

Bhavna Salathia

2nd

Nandita Bayan

2nd

Shilpa Chaku Handoo

2nd

Sonali Pathak

3rd

Palak Malhi

3rd

Shalini Gupta

Winners List – Category Male – Distance 10Km

Age Group 18-35

Age Group 35-45

Age Group 45-55

Age Group 55 above

Position

Name

Position

Name

Position

Name

Position

Name

1st

Brij Bhushan

1st

Abhishek Sharma

1st

Mohammad Yahya Khan

1st

Anil Katoch

2nd

Balvinder Singh

2nd

Parveez Khan

2nd

Rohit Sadhotra

2nd

Prem Kumar

3rd

Pankaj Kumar

3rd

Shabir Ahmed Khan

3rd

Bhushan Sharma

3rd

Bali Subhash

Winners List – Category Female – Distance 10Km

Age Group 18-35

Age Group 35-45

Age Group 45-55

Age Group 55 above

Position

Name

Position

Name

Position

Name

Position

Name

1st

Mandeep Kour

1st

Prerna Sharma

1st

Manminder Kaur

1st

Rekha Katoch

2nd

Anadika Thakur

2nd

Asima Raj

2nd

Shipra Aggarwal

2nd

Seloni Khajuria

3rd

Rajni Rajput

3rd

Shweta Mittal

3rd

Sonia Sawhney

3rd

Anita Gupta

“Being a premium destination that represents adventure, luxury, nature, and sustainability, hosting the annual Patnitop Marathon is a natural extension of what we represent at Skyview by Empyrean. We are delighted to have hosted this chapter of the race in association with Mr. Kapil Arora. The scenic run offered participants an opportunity to experience the natural beauty of the Himalayan region while challenging themselves physically. We hope they thoroughly enjoyed setting new personal records against the beautiful backdrop of the Jammu hills,” said Owais Altaf Syed, Group Director at FIL Industries Private Limited.

Participants received an official t-shirt, a finishers medal, a post-race breakfast, a sports drink, race day photos, and a digital certificate. Furthermore, each runner could avail themselves of a complimentary two-way gondola ride on the race day.

About Skyview by Empyrean

Empyrean Skyview Projects (A unit of FIL Industries Private Limited) is the nomenclature for the unit of FIL Industries that undertakes the development of sustainable mobility and tourism infrastructure projects. Founded in July 2019, Skyview by Empyrean is a mountain harbour that houses exhilarating experiences including a world class gondola (ropeway), adventure activities, delectable dining, luxury accommodation, and an artisanal boutique shop – ‘Hands of Gold’ that curates regional artefacts and products all in the lap of the beautiful Sanget-Patnitop valley, Jammu & Kasmir.

This luxe outdoor haven nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, only an hour and a half drive from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple at Katra, offers guests the best-in-class-services and world-class infrastructure while celebrating nature through its green tourism initiatives.

The company’s flagship property spread across 22 acres, is the single largest investment in tourism in the state and the largest non-road public-private partnership. It houses luxury rooms and suites where guests can enjoy a mlange of exciting mountain experiences, including a ride in Skyview Gondola (ropeway). Skyview Gondola is India’s highest (in terms of ground clearance) and CEN (European) certified Gondola. The 2.8km thrilling ride from Sanget to Patnitop is completed in 10-13 minutes. Skyview offers its guests best-in-class service and dining options prepared by Skyview’s highly decorated F&B team.

Skyview By Empyrean is a Responsible Tourism Society of India (RTSOI) certified company. It is compliant with the parameters of Sustainable & Responsible Tourism as practiced by RTSOI and set as a standard by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. These include promoting sustainability management, as well as socio-economic, cultural, and environmental sustainability.

It also offers adventure sports, curated itineraries for long and short treks, mountain biking, archery, all-terrain vehicles, trails to pristine campsites, and calm nature walks with naturalists and trekking specialists to ensure every guided experience is memorable.

Skyview by Empyrean has won several accolades for its niche services and offerings, including the ‘Best Adventure Tourism Destination 2019’ by FICCI and Ernst & Young; the ‘Best Lifestyle and Adventure Destination 2021’ award by the International Tourism Conclave & Travel Awards (ITCTA); the ‘Resort Destination of the Year 2021’ by India International Travel Mart; ‘India’s First Sustainable Eco-friendly Responsible Tourism Lifestyle Destinations’ by the International Tourism Conclave & Travel Awards (ITCTA) in 2022 ; and the ‘Pathfinder Award for Adventure Infrastructure Innovation’ by the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) in December 2023.