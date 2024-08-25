SLOBA triggered their members for the protest of the incident that happened at R.G. Kar, Kolkata

By Suhrid Ghosh:- The protests at St.Lawrence High School Old Boys’ Association (SLOBA) in Kolkata triggered by the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R.G.Kar, which occurred on August 9, 2024. This heinous crime sparked widespread outrage, leading to nationwide protests and demonstrations by medical professionals and women’s rights groups. The protests of the members who are the ex students of St.Lawrence High School,Kolkata who gathered across West Bengal and India to demand justice and improved safety measures for healthcare workers.

There is some simple demands from the senior members :-