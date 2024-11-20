banner
Smart Auditory Item Locator: Lighting the Way for the Blind

November 20, 2024
A high school student from India, Arav Agarwal (17), took centre stage this September at the IEEE ICRA@40 conference in Amsterdam, presenting Smart Auditory Item Locator (also nicknamed as Third Eye)-a deceptively simple device that’s transforming the lives of the visually impaired.

Arav Agarwal

Imagine losing your keys or wallet and finding them instantly using sound cues tailored to your surroundings. That’s this device in action. Designed with the blind community in mind, Third Eye is a sleek, user-friendly gadget that helps users locate misplaced items through intuitive auditory feedback. Arav’s creation isn’t just a technological marvel; it’s a demonstration of how practical ideas can bring profound changes to everyday life.

As the youngest presenter at the conference, Arav showcased his innovative device that is solving a real problem. As per data from 2023, 2.2 billion people across the world were reported to be visually impaired. Managing day to day errands for these people is a task laden with dependencies on multiple folk. This tech enabled innovation could come in extremely handy in such cases. Smart Auditory Item Locator isn’t about flashy technology-it’s about creating tools that empower.

Arav is a published researcher and has presented his case study on the sustainability of electric vs. internal combustion engine cars in Curieux Journal, showcasing his knack for tackling global challenges. Through devices like Third Eye and community-driven projects with Parivartan, an NGO he cofounded, Arav is attempting to make innovation accessible, impactful, and inclusive.

