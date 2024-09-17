SMART Technologies, a global leader in interactive technology, announced the launch of its Transformative Interactive Displays in Delhi. The company also unveiled the SMART Board MX Series and SMART Board GX Series interactive displays. With over 35 years of global experience in the interactive technology market along with local distribution partners, Indian manufacturing and tailored local education content, SMART is uniquely positioned to support Indian schools with locally-made, outcome-focused technology that will support the transformation of India’s education environments.

SMART Technologies Launches in India with Transformative Interactive Displays for Education

SMART’s interactive displays and software are created to bring learning to life with easy-to-use features that save teachers time and engage students in their learning. They’re engineered in-house at SMART with unique features and options – including SMART iQ with the MX Series. This designed-for-education embedded computing solution is easy to use from day one. SMART displays have multiple options for student engagement and upgradability options that are unique in the market, and they use less power than other brands. SMART displays are not only built to last but to evolve with the needs of the classroom.

The company is establishing manufacturing locally in India, not only enhancing its production capabilities but also reinforcing its dedication to the Indian market. SMART is working with one of India’s largest Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) have chosen partners with established and proven capability for production of Interactive Flat Panels to meet their exacting quality standards This local work represents a significant step in optimizing supply chains, increasing local manufacturing efficiency, and fostering economic growth within the region.

Nicholas Svensson, President & Chief Executive Officer, stated, “As pioneers and leaders in the interactive touch technology space, our launch in India is a testament to our commitment to this dynamic market. Our promise is to help teachers, students, and education leaders create connections that matter, and we’re thrilled to bring this promise, and our leading products, to the millions of students and teachers here in India. Needless to say, SMART is here to stay and we look forward to working with schools and organizations across the country.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The brand announced its launch, targeting key markets – Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi. In addition to introducing itself and engaging with partners and dealers to gain insights into the growth of the Indian market and its current demands, the brand also announced three inaugural SMART Exemplary Schools in India. These three Indian schools proudly join more than 35 global schools named as part of this prestigious designation of schools that demonstrate innovative leadership in using educational technology to deliver positive learning outcomes. GEIs Subhedar Wada Medium School in Mumbai, Surana High Tech International School in Chennai, and Sense Kaleidoscopes in Bengaluru will each be formally awarded as SMART Exemplary Schools in the coming days, marking the first of their kind in the country.

SMART interactive displays will be on display for hands-on demonstrations this week at Didac India from Sept 18-20 at the Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre) in New Delhi.

About SMART

SMART Technologies is a pioneering force in the development of interactive technology solutions. Renowned for SMART Board interactive displays and comprehensive software offerings, the company is dedicated to creating engaging and collaborative learning and working environments, creating connections that matter for users the world over since 1987. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, SMART Technologies continues to drive advancements in education and business technology worldwide.

To learn more, visit www.smarttech.com.