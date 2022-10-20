Smartphone Craze! 16-Year-Old West Bengal Girl Tries to Sell Blood to Buy Phone Worth Rs 9000

Viral News: In this tech-obsessed world, all of us dream of possessing the latest smartphones and gadgets. More so, smartphones have become a necessity in this fast-paced world and it is impossible to imagine a life without a phone. However, how far can you go to fulfill that desire? Recently, this desire to own a smartphone turned dangerous when a 16-year-old girl went to a blood bank to sell her blood. The incident has been reported from West Bengal’s Dinajpur where the teenager approached the blood bank of a district hospital to sell her blood so that she could buy a smartphone.Also Read – Viral Video: This Chubby Monkey With One Arm Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today. Watch

According to the authorities, the girl had already ordered a smartphone worth Rs 9,000 online. However, she could not arrange the money for that. In a desperate attempt, she decided to reach the district hospital in Balurghat and sell her blood in exchange for the money. The girl left her home on October 17 and told her family that she was going to attending tuition. She left her bicycle at the bus stand and then boarded the bus from Tapan to reach the district headquarters in Balurghat, around 30 km away.

Thankfully, the blood bank authorities managed to convince the girl and prevented her from selling her blood. Not only that, the blood bank authorities also informed Childline India. The girl was then counselled with the help of the district child welfare committee (CWC) before being handed over to her parents.

“A girl approached us around 10 am. Initially we thought that she had come to take blood as it was a blood bank of the district hospital. But when she told us that she wanted to sell us blood, we were shocked,” Kanak Kumar Das from the blood bank at the Balurghat district hospital told Hindustan Times.

When asked about the reason for selling blood, the girl said that her smartphone was getting delivered soon, so she came up with the idea of selling blood to raise the money.