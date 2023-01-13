Home

Smartphones to Get Tougher With The Newest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 provides improved toughness and durability while retaining the same scratch resistance as Gorilla Glass Victus.

Smartphones today are bigger, faster and more capable. These devices contain every information one needs at their fingertips and that’s precisely why people are keener to ensure that they are well protected. But that also makes them a tad bit heavier, and the all-glass body makes them more susceptible to damage should they fall. With the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, OEMs can now provide consumers with smartphone protection that was previously unheard of.

“Smartphones are the center of our digital lives, and the requirement for exceptional scratch and drop resistance has only increased with our growing reliance on clear, damage-free displays,” said Dave Velasquez, Vice President and General Manager, Corning Gorilla Glass. “We challenged our scientists not only to create a glass composition that was durable enough to better survive drops from waist height onto rougher surfaces than asphalt, but to improve cover-glass performance for larger and heavier devices. With more sophisticated and varied designs, today’s smartphones are nearly 15% heavier, and screen sizes are up to 10% larger, than they were four years ago – increasing both the stress on the cover glass and the probability of damage. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 redefines tough for consumers and OEMs.”

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 provides improved toughness and durability while retaining the same scratch resistance as Gorilla Glass Victus. In lab tests, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 survived drops of up to one meter on surfaces like concrete. Competitive aluminosilicate glasses from other manufacturers typically failed when dropped from half a meter or less. Additionally, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 continued to survive drops up to two meters on asphalt and maintained scratch resistance up to 4x better than competitive aluminosilicate glass. The new glass will come with a standard thickness of between 0.4 mm and 1.2 mm.

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is currently being tested by multiple OEMs and is likely to feature in upcoming flagship devices in a few months. Despite the additional protection against drops and scratches the new glass is not expected to add to the cost of any smartphone.

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus was introduced two years ago with the glass being used in flagship smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

Gorilla Glass has been designed into more than 8 billion devices by over 45 major brands. For more than a decade, Gorilla Glass has helped revolutionize the way we communicate and transform the mobile consumer electronics industry. With nearly half a billion global consumers yet to transition to smartphones, Gorilla Glass will continue to solve tough consumer challenges and meet the needs of current and future smartphone users.

