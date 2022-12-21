Menu
Smoke Artist Makes Portrait of Lionel Messi with FIFA World Cup Trophy, Pics Go Viral

Just days after an epic final won by Lionel Messi and Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2022, a fan and a Cuttack-based smoke artist, named Deepak Biswal, has made a portrait of Lionel Messi with the golden trophy.

Bhubaneswar: Just days after an epic final won by Lionel Messi and Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2022, a fan and a Cuttack-based smoke artist, named Deepak Biswal, has made a portrait of Lionel Messi with the golden trophy. This year, Lionel Messi ended his long wait for the World Cup title in one of the most memorable finals in history.

Biswal made the portrait in tribute to the football star and said, “My smoke portrait is dedicated to Messi and his wonderful team. After Argentina won the FIFA World Cup against France on Sunday, I made a portrait of the God of Football Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy.”

“After 36 years of struggle, Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy. Messi made his followers happy as his dream of holding aloft the trophy came true,” he further said.

On Sunday, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final, in what may be the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.

Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball, the honour bestowed on the best player at the FIFA World Cup. Messi was at his most inspirational, scoring two goals to take his total for the tournament to seven and delivering his country’s third World Cup triumph as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw through extra time.

Messi was in sizzling form throughout the entire tournament, aggregating seven goals, one less than France striker Kylian Mbappe who netted eight and won the Golden Boot. Scoring crucial goals, converting penalties and assisting his teammates in scoring, the 35-year-old legend did it all at the showpiece event.




Published Date: December 21, 2022 1:17 PM IST





