Smriti Irani And These Union Ministers Likely To Have Been Dropped From Modi 3.0 Cabinet, Here Is What We Know

Smriti Irani And These Union Ministers Likely To Have Been Dropped From Modi 3.0 Cabinet, Here’s What We Know

PM-Designate Narendra Modi is all set to become the Prime Minister for the third time today and will take the oath at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. While it is quite clear who all may be part of PM Modi’s new Cabinet, take a look at the Union Ministers who have likely been dropped this time.

Union Ministers Dropped from Modi 3.0 Cabinet

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have concluded, the results have been announced and today, on June 9, Prime Minister-Designate Narendra Modi is all set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India, for the third consecutive time. Along with the Prime Minister, the selected winning Members of Parliament (MPs) will also be taking oath as Union Ministers who will be part of the Modi 3.0 Cabinet. The Cabinet includes BJP MPs, MPs of Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and others; while an official list of the same is yet to be released, quite a few names have been made clear. Amid names of those will be part of PM Modi’s Cabinet, take a look at the Union Ministers who have most likely been dropped this time…







