Smriti Irani’s Properties, ELSS Mutual Fund Investment; Check Returns On Rs 10K SIP In 5 Years

Smriti Irani has declared movable assets worth Rs. 3.08 crore, while her husband Zubin Irani has movable assets worth over Rs. 3.3 crore.

Smriti Irani has filed nomination from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh for the third time. In 2019, she defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and became part of the national news daily.

While filing the nomination, every candidate is supposed to declare their investment and income. Accordingly Mrs. Irani declared her investments in some of the mutual funds. According to her affidavit, Smriti has assets worth Rs 17 crore.

The assets include four houses against her name with two in Mumbai (jointly owned by her husband), one in Pune, and one in Goa. Smriti Irani also owns an MG Hector car worth Rs 28 lakh, and jewellery over Rs 37 lakh.

She has declared movable assets worth Rs. 3.08 crore, while her husband Zubin Irani has movable assets worth over Rs. 3.3 crore. She has also declared a Public Provident Fund/Post Office balance worth Rs. 30,77,936. Smriti Irani’s movable assets include over Rs. 25,48,000 deposited in five savings accounts and she has invested Rs 88 lakh in mutual funds.

She has invested in Magnum Midcap Fund. The market value of her investment in the mutual fund is Rs 23.29 lakh.

Smriti Irani’s Investment in ELSS Fund

Smriti Irani has invested in Motilal Oswal Tax Saver Fund. It is an Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) fund, which provides tax benefits of up to Rs 1.50 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

She also invested in Kotak Emerging Fund and Motilal Oswal Tax Saver Fund, wherein Kotak Emerging Fund’s market value of her investments is Rs 1,48,267, and market value of her investment in Motilal Oswal is Rs 1,818,419.

Motilal Oswal Tax Saver Fund Returns

Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund gave 22.81 percent return in the last five years on lump sum investment. However, incase of SIP returns, its XIRR for the five years is 28.33 per cent returns.

The fund has asset under management (AUM) of Rs 3,424.50 crore, while the net asset value (NAV) under its direct plan is Rs 50.0217.

A Rs 10,000 SIP in the fund in the five-year period has given a total of Rs 12,22.756.60.

SBI Blue Chip Fund & DSP Tiger Fund

Smriti has also invested in SBI Blue Chip Fund and DSP Tiger Fund.

In SBI Blue Chip Fund, market value of her investment is Rs 18.61 lakh, while in DSP Tiger Fund, it is Rs 67,934. Smriti has also invested in DSP Overnight Fund with a market value is Rs 9,127.

The Union Minister has also invested in SBI-Focused Equity Fund with a market value of Rs 1,23,943.

Her husband, Zubin, has invested in HDFC Small Cap, Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund, Motilal Oswal ELSS Flexi Tax Saver Fund, and Nippon India ETF Liquid Seed Fund.

