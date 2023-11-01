Smytten Unveils “8th Birthday Bash” – A Week-Long Celebration of Infinite Discoveries and Unlimited Deals

In honour of its eighth anniversary, Smytten, Indias largest tech-enabled D2C product discovery and trial platform, is thrilled to launch its “8th Birthday Bash” campaign. To celebrate this milestone, Smytten presents its users with up to 8 Trial Packs instead of 6, limited-edition merchandise, and exclusive launches that will make them fall in love with the joy of discovery all over again.

Smytten 8th Birthday Bash



The campaign promises to be a week-long spectacle of never-seen-before offers, return gifts and flash sales everyday at 8:00 p.m. IST. Furthermore, the brand will also offer a gift hamper worth Rs. 8000 to users who place more than 8 Trial Orders throughout the month of November 2023.

That’s not all! Smytten is rolling out an app-wide offer where one can grab 8 free minis on shop purchases above Rs. 888. The campaign will also feature steal deals like up to 88% off, buy 1 get 1 free, flat Rs. 88 off & other unbeatable offers on trending brands like Renee, Dot & Key, Pilgrim, Happilo, and more! Consumers will also be able to shop 8 crowd favourite products for Rs. 888 from The Ultimate 8 Store.

Swagata Sarangi, Co-founder of Smytten, expressed his excitement about the event, stating, “Eight years ago, Smytten was the first platform to embark on a mission to revolutionise how consumers discover and experience products. Today, over 16 million consumers and 1200+ brand partners later, we continue to be the largest platform enabling Indian consumers to discover, try and find what suits them. Our 8th Birthday Bash is a reflection of our gratitude to our customers, stakeholders & partners for their continued support.”

Packed with special offers and a revamped in-app experience, Smyttens 8th Birthday Bash is an extraordinary celebration of 8 years of powering discoveries across India.

About Smytten

Smytten is Indias largest tech-enabled D2C product discovery & trial platform. Founded by ex-unilever and Google executives Siddhartha Nangia and Swagata Sarangi, respectively, Smytten is enhancing the way Indian consumers discover and experience products and services. Smytten hosts 1200+ lifestyle brands across categories like fragrances, beauty & makeup, male grooming, food & beverages, baby & mother care, and health & wellness. It enables consumers to sample products and helps them make the right purchase decisions. It also provides its brand partners with a suite of services and data-backed insights needed for scaling up customer acquisition, product development & channel expansion.