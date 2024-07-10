SNACK ANYTIME, ANYWHERE WITH THE NEW RANGE OF KFC ROLLS

Hunger can strike anywhere and anytime. And in these moments, there’s often confusion about what to eat.

Presenting the perfect solution to this – the new range of KFC Rolls.

These deliciously unique Rolls ko “kahin bhi khao”. No matter where you are or what time of the day it is, choose from the range of 5 exciting flavours including Thai Spicy, Korean Tangy, American Nashville, Indian Tandoori and Indian Spicy Veg.

The latest menu offerings come at an unbelievable price of INR 99/- only. Consumers can pick any of the new KFC Rolls at just INR 99/-.

The classic American Nashville Roll brings together a crunchy chicken fillet, onions, and spicy garlic and Nashville chilli pepper sauces wrapped in a warm, flaky paratha, while the Thai Spicy Roll combines juicy chicken with veggies and is topped with Thai sriracha and dynamite sauces.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

If you are looking for something a little different, grab a bite of the Korean Tangy Roll which combines quintessentially Korean flavours like kimchi with the finger lickin’ good taste of KFC. And for those craving flavours which are a little closer home, there is the Indian Tandoori Roll and the Indian Spicy Veg Roll.



Now no more confusion when hunger strikes – get rolling with the range of new KFC Rolls. Enjoy by ordering across all KFC restaurants for dine-in and takeaway, via the all-new convenient KFC app, or on the website (https://online.kfc.co.in/).