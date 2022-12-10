Saturday, December 10, 2022
Snake Found In Cargo Hold Of Air India Express B737-800 Aircraft To Dubai

It was a scary moment for the passengers and the crew when a snake was found in a cargo hold in an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft.

Snake Found In Cargo Hold Of Air India Plane To Dubai (Representational image/Indalecio Medina/Twitter)

Snake on plane: It was a scary moment for the passengers and the crew when a snake was found in a cargo hold in an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AXW-operated flight IX-343 between Calicut and Dubai. The snake was discovered upon arrival in Dubai. Passengers were safely deplaned, and airport fire services were informed. Aircraft fumigation is in progress.




Published Date: December 10, 2022 9:04 PM IST



Updated Date: December 10, 2022 9:08 PM IST





