Snake Found In Primary school Mid-Day Meal In Bengal, Several Children Fall Ill

Pic of Snake Found in Mid-day Meal in Bengal Goes Viral; Several Children Fall Sick After Consuming Food

Kolkata: Many children of a primary school in West Bengal’s Birbhum fell sick and were hospitalised after consuming food in which a snake was found. Several pictures of the snake inside the container that was used to serve the mid-day meal to the children have now surfaced online and going viral. Around 30 students of the school in Mayureswar block fell ill after consuming the food served to them in mid-day meal, said officials.

A school staff who had prepared the meal also claimed that a snake was found in one of the containers filled with lentils. “We had to rush the children to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital as they started vomiting,” he said.

State of West Bengal A whole snake in the mid-day meal of p.s Mayureshwar Mandalpur Primary School in Birbhum.

Many children are sick after eating this cooked food.

Who is responsible for this ?? @MajiDevDutta @jdhankhar1 @rashtrapatibhvn @SuvenduWB @anjanaomkashyap @aajtak pic.twitter.com/RyBJBJKvl0 — Rajesh Dutta (@RajeshD35635873) January 9, 2023

Block Development Officer Dipanjan Jana told reporters that complaints have been received from several villagers about children falling sick after eating the mid-day meal. “I have informed the district inspector of primary schools who will visit on January 10,” Jana said.

All the children, barring one, have been discharged from hospital, the official said, adding, he is out of danger. A police officer said the guardians gheraoed the headmaster of the school and damaged his two-wheeler. The gherao was later lifted, he said.

