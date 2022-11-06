Sunday, November 6, 2022
HomeNationalSnow Lover? Do Add These Breathtaking Destinations In Your Bucket List This...
National

Snow Lover? Do Add These Breathtaking Destinations In Your Bucket List This Winter

admin
By admin
0
60



Best snowfall destinations of India: From Gulmarg to Auli, here’s a list of top 5 snowfall destination s in India where you should definitely take a trip to once in your lifetime. Watch full list in the video.

Best snowfall destinations of India: Winters are almost here. It’s that year of time when majority of North and Northeast India witnesses snowfall. The beautiful mountains covered beneath the stunning mountains ad lust green trees, is something one must experience. So, if you are someone who loves snow and wants to on a nice trip with either friends or family, then we are have listed down top 5 snowfall destinations of India that offers the best view. While some of these areas are now totally covered in snow, some are yet to experience the wonder. Watch full list in video.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 9:00 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Remains identified as Alexis Gabe, California woman missing since January
Next article
Twitter Blue Roll Out Can Be Expected In Less Than A Month In India Elon Musk
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Snow Lover? Do Add These Breathtaking Destinations In Your Bucket List This Winter

admin
By admin
0
60



Best snowfall destinations of India: From Gulmarg to Auli, here’s a list of top 5 snowfall destination s in India where you should definitely take a trip to once in your lifetime. Watch full list in the video.

Best snowfall destinations of India: Winters are almost here. It’s that year of time when majority of North and Northeast India witnesses snowfall. The beautiful mountains covered beneath the stunning mountains ad lust green trees, is something one must experience. So, if you are someone who loves snow and wants to on a nice trip with either friends or family, then we are have listed down top 5 snowfall destinations of India that offers the best view. While some of these areas are now totally covered in snow, some are yet to experience the wonder. Watch full list in video.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 9:00 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Remains identified as Alexis Gabe, California woman missing since January
Next article
Twitter Blue Roll Out Can Be Expected In Less Than A Month In India Elon Musk
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677