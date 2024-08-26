Home

Krishna Janmashtami 2024 LIVE: Soaked In Religious Fervour, Devotees Flock to Temples As Festivity Grips Nation

In the Shri Lakshmi Narayan Temple, also known as Birla Temple, the morning aarti was performed at the temple on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

New Delhi: Devotees flocked to various temples across the nation on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. The sound of bells, mridangs, and conch shells echoed on all the temples of the Radha Krishna campus on Monday. Soaked in religious fervour, devotees gathered in huge numbers for the Darshan of Lord Krishna at Ahmedabad’s ISKCON Temple. A huge rush was also witnessed at the ISKCON Temple in the East of Kailash on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024 LIVE Updates











