NationalPolitics

Soaked In Religious Fervour, Devotees Flock to Temples As Festivity Grips Nation

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 26, 2024
0 106 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Krishna Janmashtami 2024 LIVE: Soaked In Religious Fervour, Devotees Flock to Temples As Festivity Grips Nation

live

 In the Shri Lakshmi Narayan Temple, also known as Birla Temple, the morning aarti was performed at the temple on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Krishna Janmashtami 2024 LIVE: Soaked In Religious Fervour, Devotees Flock to Temples As Festivity Grips Nation

New Delhi: Devotees flocked to various temples across the nation on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. The sound of bells, mridangs, and conch shells echoed on all the temples of the Radha Krishna campus on Monday. Soaked in religious fervour, devotees gathered in huge numbers for the Darshan of Lord Krishna at Ahmedabad’s ISKCON Temple. A huge rush was also witnessed at the ISKCON Temple in the East of Kailash on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

In the Shri Lakshmi Narayan Temple, also known as Birla Temple, the morning aarti was performed at the temple on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Morning performed at Shri Lakshmi Narayan Temple, also known as Birla Temple, on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024 LIVE Updates





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 26, 2024
0 106 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

PM Modi Bats For ‘Secular Civil Code’, Simplifying Judicial System

August 25, 2024

‘Political Support Behind Criminals In Assam’, Claims Sarma

August 25, 2024

FIR Filed Against 12,051 Individuals, Including Jharkhand BJP President

August 25, 2024

Omar Abdullah Reacts To Amit Shah’s Remarks On NC Manifesto

August 25, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow