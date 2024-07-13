Sobha Group’s Philanthropy – Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust Celebrates 14th Year of Conducting Nearly 700 Dowry-Free Community Weddings

Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, established in 1994 has completed its annual dowry-free wedding ceremony held on July 13 in Moolamcode. This year they marked the 14th year of this initiative. The charitable trust has been managed by Mr PNC Menon and Mrs Sobha Menon to run various philanthropic projects (including the CSR programs of SOBHA Ltd.). Since its inception in 2008, the community wedding event has facilitated 697 dowry-free weddings for young couples from families lacking resources.

Couples at dowry free community wedding

This community wedding event was graced by Mrs Sobha Menon, Mrs Bindu Menon and other wellknown dignitaries, in which thirteen couples from the Palakkad region tied the knot in the ceremony, that included traditional rituals and festivities. The initiative aims to reduce the financial burden and social stigma associated with dowry, particularly for families below the poverty line. The Trust has introduced additional support measures, including marriage counselling, post-marriage assistance, and kitchenware to help the newlyweds establish their households. Additionally, each bride received a traditional gift of 36 grams of gold, from the Trust.

Mr. PNC Menon, Chairman Emeritus of Sobha Limited, commented on the initiative, “Our dowry-free wedding program underscores our dedication to fairness and community welfare. We remain committed to supporting these couples as they start their new lives without any burden of dowry.“

In addition to the dowry-free wedding program, the Trust is involved in several social welfare and community development initiatives, including educational scholarships, healthcare initiatives, and community infrastructure projects across Kerala.

In a recent inauguration event held in March 2024, the Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust celebrated “Griha Sobha 2024”, wherein the keys were handed over for its first set of 100 homes at no cost to the beneficiaries, and foundation stone laying was done for another 120 homes of the promised 1000 homes to women from resource-limited families.

Mr. PNC Menon has also pledged Rs 1,000 crores as philanthropic contribution towards the development of the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, emphasizing the Trusts commitment to sustainable urban development and improving the quality of life for communities across India.

As the Trust marks this milestone, it continues to focus on its mission of promoting social welfare and community development, aligning with Mr. PNC Menon’s vision of an equal and inclusive society.