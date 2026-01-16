- Approximately 8,000 people in Europe are living with C3G or primary IC-MPGN
- Aspaveli (pegcetacoplan) is the first treatment of primary IC-MPGN and the first treatment for C3G and primary IC-MPGN for patients 12 years and older
C3G and primary IC-MPGN are rare and debilitating kidney diseases that can lead to kidney failure. Excessive C3 deposits are a key marker of disease activity, which can lead to kidney inflammation, damage, and failure. Approximately 50% of people living with C3G or primary IC-MPGN suffer from kidney failure within five to 10 years of diagnosis, requiring a burdensome kidney transplant or dialysis therapy.1-3 Additionally, approximately 90% of patients who previously received a kidney transplant will experience disease recurrence.4 The diseases are estimated to affect 5,000 people in the United States and up to 8,000 in Europe.5 About the VALIANT Study The VALIANT Phase 3 study (NCT05067127) was a randomised, placebo-controlled, double-blinded, multi-center study that evaluated pegcetacoplan efficacy and safety in 124 patients who were 12 years of age and older with C3G or primary IC-MPGN. It is the largest single trial conducted in these populations and the only study to include paediatric and adult patients, with native and post-transplant kidneys. Study participants were randomised to receive pegcetacoplan or placebo twice weekly for 26 weeks. Following this 26-week randomised controlled period, patients were able to proceed to a 26-week open-label phase in which all patients received pegcetacoplan. The primary endpoint of the study was the log transformed ratio of urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) at Week 26 compared to baseline. About Aspaveli®/Empaveli® (pegcetacoplan) Aspaveli/Empaveli (pegcetacoplan) is a targeted C3 and C3b therapy designed to regulate excessive activation of the complement cascade, part of the body’s immune system, which can lead to the onset and progression of many serious diseases. It is the first treatment for C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) or primary immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN) in patients 12 years of age and older approved in the United States, European Union, and other countries globally. Aspaveli/Empaveli is also approved for the treatment of adults with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH) in the United States, European Union, and other countries globally. About the Sobi® and Apellis Collaboration Apellis and Sobi have global co-development rights for systemic pegcetacoplan. Sobi has exclusive ex-U.S. commercialisation rights for systemic pegcetacoplan. Apellis has exclusive U.S. commercialisation rights for systemic pegcetacoplan and worldwide commercial rights for ophthalmological pegcetacoplan, including for geographic atrophy. Sobi® Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi’s share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn. Contacts For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here. References
