Social Issues in India: A Call for Action

New Delhi: India grapples with myriad social issues, ranging from poverty and caste discrimination to gender inequality and inadequate access to education. Abhinav Ankit, a law student and a youth cybersecurity expert, recently highlighted these pressing concerns in a poignant post on X, later shared on Instagram.

His post, dedicated to social welfare and injustice, Ankit’s insightful commentary calls for urgent attention and collective action to address these deep-rooted problems, emphasizing the importance of justice and equality in fostering a more inclusive society.

Social welfare encompasses efforts to improve the well-being of individuals and communities through various initiatives and programs. Promotion of social activities and awareness (jagrukta) plays a crucial role in this process, helping to educate the public about their rights and the resources available to them. Justice and prejudice remain central themes in this discourse, as systemic biases continue to hinder equitable access to opportunities and services.

Addressing these issues requires a concerted effort from both governmental and non-governmental organizations to implement policies that promote fairness and support marginalized groups.

Matters of Social Welfare in India has made notable strides in addressing social welfare issues, yet significant challenges remain. Two critical areas are child labor and women’s safety. The landmark Supreme Court judgment in the case of M.C. Mehta vs. State of Tamil Nadu (1996) highlighted the exploitation of child labor and mandated strict enforcement of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act. Lawyers and activists played a pivotal role in bringing this issue to the forefront, advocating for children’s rights. Similarly, the Nirbhaya case (2012) led to substantial amendments in criminal law, enhancing protections for women against sexual violence.

These legal milestones underscore the essential role of the judiciary and legal professionals in driving social change. Youth participation is crucial in addressing social injustices and fostering a culture of proactive engagement. Young activists like Abhinav Ankit exemplify this spirit by using their platforms to raise awareness and advocate for change. Their involvement in social movements and community initiatives helps amplify marginalized voices and drive policy reforms. Educational institutions also play a key role in nurturing this activism, encouraging students to engage with social issues critically and constructively.

Effective legal reforms and policy implementation are pivotal in addressing social injustices. While laws exist to protect the rights of marginalised groups, their enforcement often falls short due to systemic corruption and bureaucratic inefficiencies. Continuous monitoring and accountability mechanisms are necessary to ensure that these laws translate into tangible benefits.

Collaboration between government agencies, civil society organisations, and the legal community is crucial to bridge the gap between legislation and practice. Building a just and equitable society requires sustained effort and a multifaceted approach.

Public awareness campaigns, legal advocacy, and community engagement are key components of this process. The contributions of individuals who leverage their knowledge and platforms to advocate for social justice, are invaluable. As society evolves, so too must our strategies for addressing social welfare, ensuring that every individual has the opportunity to thrive in a fair and just environment.

By: Abhinav Ankit

(DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)








