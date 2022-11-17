Thursday, November 17, 2022
National

SoftBank To Sell A $200 Million Slice Of Its Chunk In Paytm Via Block Deal: Report

The price range for the sale has been set at ₹555-₹601.45. The lower end of the price band is 7.7 per cent discount to the closing price of ₹601.3 on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Masayoshi Son-led Japanese multinational investment firm SoftBank will be selling 4.5 per cent of its 17.45 per cent stake in One97 Communications Limited, the owner of Paytm payments application, through a $215 million block deal, according to reports. The sale is expected to happen today, Thursday, and Bank of America (BofA) is the sole broker of the transaction. The sale is happening as the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors end this week.

The price range for the sale has been set at ₹555-₹601.45. The lower end of the price band is 7.7 per cent discount to the closing price of ₹601.3 on Wednesday. Once the sale is complete, SoftBank’s remaining stake in One97 Communications will fall to 12.9 per cent, according to reports.

A year back, Paytm raised ₹18,300 crore in an initial sale, which was the biggest IPO in India then, now, only second to that of LIC. However, Paytm IPO has not been considered succesful for the investors as the stock slumped 27 per cent on market debut from issue price of ₹2,150 per share.




Published Date: November 17, 2022 8:28 AM IST





