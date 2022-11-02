Soldiers Guarding India China Border Being Trained To Fight WITHOUT WEAPONS

India-China Border: Indian soldiers who are guarding the India-China border will now be more capable of fighting without weapons, i.e., unarmed combat or hand-to-hand combat. After the Galwan incident, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has started the training of soldiers in a new module.Also Read – Shanghai Disney Guests Kept in Closed Park for virus testing

This training of the new module is being given to combatant and non-combatant personnel of ITBP. 20 new techniques have been added to it. Apart from Judo-Karate, the soldiers have been taught Israeli martial arts Krav Maga, Japanese aikido, boxing, and wrestling skills.

CHANGES IN THE 24-WEEK TRAINING SCHEDULE

There have been many moves in aikido. These include Iwama Ryu, Shin Shin Aiki, Shuren Kai Shodokan Aikido, Yoshinkan and Renshinkai Style. ITBP has also prepared about 15 to 20 thousand of its soldiers in the new module near Panchkula. These changes have been made in the training program of 44 weeks for combatant jawans and 24 weeks for non-combatants.

CANNOT PATROL LAC WITH FIREARMS

The soldiers cannot patrol the LAC with firearms. There is an agreement between the two countries not to shoot at each other. Chinese soldiers had used weapons made according to the medieval period style in the incident in Galwan in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.