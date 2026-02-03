ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) will release its fourth quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, after the U.S. financial markets close. Following the release, Solventum management will host a webcast to discuss the results and fiscal year 2026 outlook. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during the webcast. Earnings webcast details:
A replay of the webcast, the earnings press release, presentation slides and supplemental financial disclosures will be available on the Investor Relations section of Solventum’s website. About Solventum
At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers’ toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients’ lives for the better — while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com. SOURCE Solventum
|
Date:
|
Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026
|
Time:
|
3:30 p.m. CST / 4:30 p.m. EST
|
Location:
|
U.S. dial-in
|
+1 (800) 715-9871
|
International dial-in:
|
+1 (646) 307-1963
|
Conference ID:
|
6342275
