Somdutta Singh Named Woman Entrepreneur of the Year – E-commerce at Entrepreneur 2024 Awards

Somdutta Singh, serial entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Assiduus, has been honored with the title of Woman Entrepreneur of the Year – E-commerce at the prestigious Entrepreneur 2024 Awards. This accolade, presented by Entrepreneur Media, recognizes outstanding entrepreneurs who have excelled in their fields while significantly contributing to the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Entrepreneur 2024 Awards celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship, highlighting individuals who not only achieve remarkable success but also inspire and uplift others within the start-up community. Singh’s recognition is a testament to her exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to fostering growth in the e-commerce sector.

Singh states, “Embracing this philosophy, I have successfully realized my passion while inspiring others to join me on this journey towards success.” Her words resonate with her mission to empower aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly women, to pursue their dreams and break barriers in the business world.

Under Singhs leadership, Assiduus has not only emerged as one of the worlds fastest growing and leading middleware and cross-border e-commerce accelerators but is also one of the only few PAT positive companies in the world. Assiduus helped Fortune 500 companies and SMEs across more than 20 countries generate over $400 million in revenue in 2023 alone. With ambitious plans to transform Assiduus into a billion-dollar enterprise by 2025, Somdutta is on track to become the first woman of Asian descent to take Assiduus public through an IPO on global stock exchanges.

Somduttas success story serves as an inspiration to countless individuals, showcasing the power of determination, innovation, and resilience. Her commitment to philanthropy and community development further underscores her dedication to creating positive change. Through her not for profit organization, she provides education and skills training to underprivileged communities, empowering them to seize opportunities for growth and success.

The recognition of Somdutta Singh as the Woman Entrepreneur of the Year – E-commerce at the Entrepreneur 2024 Awards is a significant honor that highlights her remarkable achievements and invaluable contributions to the entrepreneurial landscape in the Asia-Pacific region.

Several other outstanding entrepreneurs were also honored at the event. Mr. Rahul Garg, Founder and CEO of Moglix, was named Startup Leader of the Year; Mr. Aman Gupta, Founder and CMO of boAt, took home the Founder of the Year award; and Ms. Udita Bansal, Founder of trueBrowns, was awarded Creative Entrepreneur of the Year (Startup). Additionally, Ms. Vidhi Gupta and Ms. Mamta Gupta, Co-founders of Zariin Jewellery, won the Emerging Women Entrepreneur of the Year (Jewellery Business). Mr. Dhruv Batra, Director of Perfect Bread, was recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year (Consumer Business), while Mr. Vinay Vinod Sanghi, Chairman and Managing Director of CarTrade, earned the title of Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year (Business Transformation). Lastly, Mr. Sandeep Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Innovaccer, was honored as Entrepreneur of the Year (Innovation in Technology). These winners exemplify excellence across various industries, highlighting the diversity and dynamism of entrepreneurial success in the region.