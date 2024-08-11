Home

Someshwar Mahadevan Included In Top 30 Icons of India | All You Need To Know About Him

Someshwar Mahadevan

New Delhi: Someshwar Narayan Sharma has been recognized in the “Top 30 Icons of India” award by a Chandigarh-based production house. This achievement was featured in the web magazine “Fems India.” Popularly known as Someshwar Mahadevan, he earned this honor for providing a national platform to 150-200 deserving artists and genuine talents, offering them opportunities to showcase their skill.

He brought this to life through his production house and YouTube channel, ‘USA Cube Productions,’ where he has demonstrated his true talents and skills.

During this event, awards were presented across multiple categories, including education, entertainment, arts, social work, health, and influencing. Among the 30 renowned personalities from across India who were shortlisted, one was profiled by Someshwar Narayan Sharma.

Someshwar Narayan Sharma dedicated his recognition and award to his parents, family, and friends.

He is dedicated to showcasing quality content and promoting talented individuals from Rajasthan and other states at the national level in Bollywood and the entertainment industry through his YouTube channel and production house, “USA Cube Productions.”

Someshwar Mahadevan, a celebrated figure in the music industry, has received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Bharat Bhushan Samman 2023 from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of the Government of India.

In addition, he earned the Best Playback Singer Award at the ninth Rajasthan International Film Festival. Renowned as one of Rajasthan’s premier singers, Mahadevan is also dedicated to showcasing emerging talents through his YouTube channel.











